Baldur's Gate 3: Ketheric Thorm Act 2 boss guide

Ketheric Thorm is the main boss in the second act of Baldur's Gate 3, and he's one of the most challenging forces you'll come up against. Upon first meeting him (depending on your choices), he'll show you his dark sides against a bunch of goblins. As one of them attempts to slay him and miserably fails, Thorm skews her up with her sword.

This is only the first indication of Ketheric Thorm's villainous nature, and more will be shown as you gradually proceed through Act 2. Before you can take on Thorm, there are certain prerequisites. How you complete them will depend on your choices. However, they will need to be done one way or another if you want to defeat Thorm in Baldur's Gate 3.

Finding Ketheric Thorm in Baldur's Gate 3

This is arguably the most straightforward part that occurs towards the beginning of Act 2. As you travel to the Moonrise Towers, Thorm is situated in the central room and is hard to miss. Remember, your goal is to infiltrate the cult and avoid combat as much as possible. With the right choices, you can complete the tasks quite quickly.

Finding the Nightsong and completing the Gauntlet of Shar

Not only is Ketheric Thorm powerful, but he's also immortal. In other words, you can't take on him head-on and must find the Nightsong. Before that comes the Gauntlet of Shar, which involves three trials. Once you complete them, you'll find three gems.

Then, you can collect a fourth one in the chamber of Orthon Yugir. You can collect it by defeating him. Once the gauntlet is clear, wait for the next part of finding the Nightsong.

After using the gems in the Ancient Pedestals, you'll gain access to the NIghtsong prison. Once you defeat Balthazar and the other monsters, you will find Nightsong. You can make different decisions, but the best is to make her your ally. There will be one slight issue - Shadowheart will want to end her. You'll have to persuade her with the help of an activity check to save Nightsong. If the activity check fails, you will have to defeat and kill Shadowheart.

Defeating Ketheric Thorm in Baldur's Gate 3

After releasing Nightsong, go back to the Moonrise Towers. Do note that the Cult of Absolute knows about your true alliance, so be ready for a fight. The final battle can be divided into two parts, with the first one taking place on the top of Moonrise Towers.

Once you defeat Ketheric Thorm at this stage, he will escape. Go through the Mind Flayer Arena, rescue Zevlor, and proceed through the halls. Make sure to free Nightsong to help your cause, and once the battle is over, proceed to Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3.