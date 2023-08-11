Baldur’s Gate 3: Dammon the Infernal Mechanic location guide for The Hellion’s Heart questline

If you are looking to complete Karlach’s companion questline in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be required to visit Dammon the Infernal Mechanic several times and use Infernal Iron to round out the mission. The quest is called The Hellion’s Heart, and Dammon will task you with fixing Karlach’s Infernal Engine by helping him collect Infernal Iron.

While you can collect the necessary resource as you make your way through the Forgotten Realms, Dammon will change his location with every Act. Throughout Acts 1, 2, and 3, he can be found at different locations. Many players are having a fair bit of trouble locating him as they progress through the narrative.

Today’s guide goes over all the locations where you can find Dammon the Tiefling Smith in order to round out Karlach’s questline.

Finding Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Acts 1, 2, and 3

Locating Dammon (Image via Larian Studios)

As mentioned, Dammon will relocate with every Act in Baldur’s Gate 3. Listed below are the ways through which how you can find him in the game's different Acts.

Locating Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 1

In Act 1, you can locate Dammon in the X:178 Y:563 coordinates. The location is called the Hollow, and you can find him adjacent to the Emerald Grove.

Make sure you kill the goblin leaders and do not side with Minthara if you are looking to complete Karlach’s quest. This is because Dammon might die if you chose to raid the Druid camp.

Locating Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 2

In Act 2, you can locate Dammon in the X:-33 Y:165 coordinates. This is the stable at the Last Light Inn and is one of the more important locations in the Forgotten Realms when it comes to completing the story.

You will automatically reach the area if you are traveling through the Shadow-Cursed Lands while making your way to Moonrise Towers.

Locating Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 3

During the final Act, you can locate Dammon at the Forge of the Nine, which can be found to the east of the city of Baldur’s Gate and to the west of Selfsong Tavern. This is the final location where you will be able to find him, so make sure to have ample Infernal Iron for The Hellion’s Heart quest.

You must keep Dammon alive at all costs if you want to complete Karlach’s companion quest (Image via Larian Studios)

Keep Dammon alive at all costs in Baldur’s Gate 3

Throughout the Acts, there will be moments when Dammon’s life will be in danger. Hence, make sure you make his survival a priority if you are serious about completing Karlach’s companion quest.