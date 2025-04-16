Baldur's Gate 3: Everything you need to know about the Modding Kit

The Modding Kit in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of those developer-made accessories that enable users to add content to the game as they see fit. They can tweak characters, skills, weapons, and anything they can dream of (if they can write a script for it, that is).

Here is what Larian Studios had to say about the Modding Kit in Baldur's Gate 3:

"Whether you are turning fireballs pink, boosting the attack damage of a hand-wielded sausage, or bestowing all citizens of Faerûn with a personal handgun, Baldur’s Gate 3 now officially supports modding!"

In essence, the Modding Kit allows users to create mods for the game and have them published, allowing the community to use them at will. Of course, there are a few guidelines that need to be abided by, but other than that, anything else goes.

If you need help getting started with the Modding Kit in Baldur's Gate 3, here's a quick guide to sort out any confusion you may have.

How to download and install the Modding Kit for Baldur's Gate 3

First things first, you'll need a Larian account and a mod.io account to get started on the Modding Kit for Baldur's Gate 3. This is necessary, as it will give you access to publish your mods publicly, allowing others to use them.

Next up, you need to download the kit. Depending on which platform you purchased the game, the method of downloading it will be slightly different.

Getting the Modding Kit for Baldur's Gate 3 on Steam

Launch Steam, and type in Baldur's Gate 3 in the Search section under Library. Alternatively, go to the DLC section under Baldur's Gate 3 and look for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit Data.

Install the Modding Kit and launch it.

Once it's running, enter the path for the game, and you're good to go.

Getting the Modding Kit for Baldur's Gate 3 on GOG

Launch GOG and look for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit Data and download it.

Open the settings menu and navigate to Manage installation > Configure .

. In the Configuring “Baldur’s Gate 3” window, go to DLC, and make sure the BG3 Toolkit Data DLC is enabled, and you're good to go.

Note: In case you're wondering, there is no way to create or edit mods on consoles at the moment. You can only do this on PC.

By following the aforementioned steps, you would have successfully installed the Modding Kit for Baldur's Gate 3. You can now create and change things in-game as you see fit (within permissible guidelines, that is).

Here's a brief overview of things you can do using the Modding Kit:

Items: Equipment like weapons and armours, consumables, and miscellaneous items.

Equipment like weapons and armours, consumables, and miscellaneous items. Cosmetics: Including new hair, beards, and other textures.

Including new hair, beards, and other textures. Classes and Subclasses: Create new class types or modify existing ones and edit their abilities, powers, and skills.

Create new class types or modify existing ones and edit their abilities, powers, and skills. Races: Create and edit new and existing character races to determine their overall appearance, individual powers, and abilities.

Create and edit new and existing character races to determine their overall appearance, individual powers, and abilities. Dice Skins: Edit or redesign the appearance of your dice skins.

Edit or redesign the appearance of your dice skins. User Interface: Manage your extensions and restyle the game UI.

Manage your extensions and restyle the game UI. Spells: Create custom statuses as well as spell stats and properties.

Create custom statuses as well as spell stats and properties. Scripting Changes: Osiris, our scripting language, is designed to react to player actions and state changes in the world, including things like being attacked, used, and moved.

Osiris, our scripting language, is designed to react to player actions and state changes in the world, including things like being attacked, used, and moved. Quality of Life Improvements: Such as some mods that edit or improve gameplay, which don’t directly rely on tools outside of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit.

Once you create a mod that you feel is good enough for the community, you can upload it for everyone else to use. However, keep in mind that there are a few guidelines that you should follow to the best of your ability.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Modding Kit introduces Partial Level Editing

With Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 being the final major update for the game, the developer left modders with one last bittersweet goodbye gift. For those familiar with modding, you will now be able to do some Partial Level Editing. Here is what Larian Studios had to say in this regard:

"Partial level editing means that what you won’t be able to do with the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit is add dialogues or change the static parts of the world like buildings, scenery or terrain. You can, however, create your own interactive objects like a chest that teleports away every time you get close to it - no one will touch your belongings ever again! Including you. Or you could make a salami statue that you can put in your pocket. The world truly is yours."

We can expect more technical support for the Modding Kit, but this will likely be the extent of official modding tools provided by Larian Studios. It's been a long road since the game launched in 2023, and the developer will now likely look forward to newer horizons.

