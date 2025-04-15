Baldur's Gate 3: Best Bard College of Glamour build guide

The College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3 is a powerful support class that uses crowd control and battlefield manipulation to dominate. With a unique subclass focus on Charmed effects and bonus actions like the Mantle of Inspiration, this Bard excels in utility and survivability.

This article focuses on providing a complete build guide for the newly added subclass.

Pros and cons of a pure College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

Pros

Here are all the benefits of having a pure College of Glamour Bard in BG3:

High Charisma: Great for both combat and dialogue.

Strong support: Inspires allies and charms enemies.

Bonus action utility: Mantle of Inspiration gives temporary HP and repositioning.

Access to many spells and CC tools.

Cons

Here are all the downsides of having a pure College of Glamour Bard in BG3:

Weak armor options in the early game.

Heavily dependant on spell slots and Bardic Inspiration uses.

Less burst than other melee-focused builds.

Best race for College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

High Hald-Elf (Image via YouTube || AchillesMele)

The best race for College of Glamour Bard is the High Half-Elf. It has +2 Charisma and +1 Dexterity, with extra mobility for repositioning in combat as well. The Bonus Cantrip that you get with this Race is either Fire Bolt or Blade Ward.

If you are looking for an alternative Race, the Half-Orc would be great for survivability and melee synergy.

Best starting attributes for the College of Glamour Bard build in Baldur's Gate 3

The following statistics would be great at the beginning of the College of Glamour Bard build:

Charisma: 17

17 Constitution: 14

14 Dexterity: 16

16 Intelligence: 8

8 Strength: 8

8 Wisdom: 10

Attribute progression

At level 4, increase Charisma to 18 using Ability Score Improvement.

In Act 3, use the Birthright Helm to hit 20 Charisma.

Use Potion of Everlasting Vigour and Mirror of Loss to boost Strength and Constitution.

Best skills to take for the College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

Players are advised to choose the skills that benefit from Charisma and offer a broad utility. Here are some of the recommended ones to pick:

Persuasion

Deception

Insight

Performance

Stealth

Pure College of Glamour Bard leveling guide (1 to 12)

Level 1

Class: Bard

Bard Cantrips: Vicious Mockery, Fire Bolt, Booming Blade

Vicious Mockery, Fire Bolt, Booming Blade Spells: Dissonant Whispers, Thunderwave, Charm Person, Longstrider

Level 2

Features: Jack of All Trades, Song of Rest

Jack of All Trades, Song of Rest Spell: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Level 3

Subclass: College of Glamour

College of Glamour Features: Mantle of Inspiration, Enthralling Performance

Mantle of Inspiration, Enthralling Performance Spells: Heat Metal, Cloud of Daggers (Replace Thunderwave)

Level 4

Feat: Ability Score Improvement (Charisma +2)

Ability Score Improvement (Charisma +2) Spell: Invisibility

Level 5

Feature: Font of Inspiration

Font of Inspiration Spells: Glyph of Warding, Stinking Cloud (Replace Cloud of Daggers)

Level 6

Spells: Fear, Misty Step

Once you reach level 7, you will be leveling up with multiple Classes by adding Sorcerer to your build.

Level 7

Multiclass: Sorcerer

Sorcerer Subclass: Shadow Sorcerer

Shadow Sorcerer Cantrips: Light, Ray of Frost, Friends, Minor Illusion

Light, Ray of Frost, Friends, Minor Illusion Spells: Shield, Chromatic Orb

Level 8

Spells: Twinned, Magic Missile

Level 9

Features: Darkness, Eyes of the Dark

Darkness, Eyes of the Dark Spells: Quickened, Shadow Blade, Mirror Image

Level 10

Feat: Savage Attacker

Savage Attacker Cantrip: Bone Chill

Level 11

Spells: Fireball, Counterspell (Replace Chromatic Orb)

Level 12

Feature: Hound of Ill Omen

Hound of Ill Omen Spell: Haste

Best Multiclassing options for College of Glamour in Baldur's Gate 3

Sorcerer in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via YouTube || Mortismal Gaming)

The best option would be picking 6 Bards and 6 Sorcerers (Shadow Magic). This gives you access to Shadow Blade and Metamagic. An Upcasted Shadow Blade, paired with Booming Blade, deals massive melee damage. Use Quickened or Twinned Spell for burst or support utility. Take the Savage Attacker and Spell Sniper Feats.

Best items that synergize for College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear

Slot Item Name Effect Head Cap of Curing Heals on Bardic Inspiration Chest Blazer of Benevolence Grants HP when inspiring Gloves Gloves of the Growling Underdog Advantage on melee while outnumbered Boots Disintegrating Night Walkers Misty Step & immunity to Grounded Necklace Broodmother’s Revenge Adds damage on healing Ring 1 Strange Conduit Ring Bonus damage while concentrating Ring 2 Caustic Band Poison damage on hit Weapon Shadow Blade (Spell) Summon via spell for massive damage Shield Adamantine Shield +2 AC, immune to crits

Act 3 (Advanced): Best gear

Slot Item Name Effect Cloak Cloak of the Weave Spell Save and Spell Attack bonus Shield Viconia’s Walking Fortress +3 AC and spell reflect Head Birthright +2 Charisma Chest Elegant Studded Leather Initiative, Stealth Advantage Gloves Craterflesh Gloves Crit hits deal bonus damage Boots Helldusk Boots Mobility and fire resistance Necklace Amulet of Greater Health Sets Constitution to 23 Ring 1 Killer’s Sweetheart Auto Crit once per turn Ring 2 Strange Conduit Ring Psychic damage synergy Weapon Nyrulna High mobility + bonus effects Miscellaneous Resonance Stone Doubles psychic damage from Shadow Blade

Item break-points

Act 1: Get the Cap of Curing, Gloves of the Growling Underdog, and Adamantine Shield early.

Get the Cap of Curing, Gloves of the Growling Underdog, and Adamantine Shield early. Act 2: Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony.

Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony. Act 3: Use the Birthright + Amulet of Greater Health for peak stats, and buy Cloak of the Weave and Helldusk Boots.

College of Glamour Bard compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3

Here's a table to help you understand the key differences between all Bard subclasses:

Subclass Primary focus Verdict College of Lore Spell access, utility Strong caster, less melee burst College of Valour Melee focus More tanky but less control College of Swords Weapon-focused Highest weapon damage, low utility College of Glamour Charm & Inspire Best battlefield control and hybrid damage

Is the Baldur's Gate 3 College of Glamour Bard viable for solo play?

Yes, the College of Glamour Bard is viable, especially with the Sorcerer multiclass and Shadow Blade. The Bard’s charm, fear, and utility options let them avoid or disable entire fights. Just add extra damage with Metamagic, and you can go solo with ease.

Which companions should you run with a College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3?

Here are some of the recommended companions to run with the College of Glamour Bard:

Karlach

Shadowheart

Astarion (Gloomstalker)

Minthara (Paladin)

That's everything you need to know about the best build for the College of Glamour Bard. You can either follow the exact steps or take this as a reference point to experiment with the build and come up with something that better compliments your playstyle.

