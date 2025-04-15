Baldur's Gate 3: Best Bard College of Glamour build guide

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:58 GMT
Here's a complete guide for College of Glamour Bard (Image via Larian Studios)

The College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3 is a powerful support class that uses crowd control and battlefield manipulation to dominate. With a unique subclass focus on Charmed effects and bonus actions like the Mantle of Inspiration, this Bard excels in utility and survivability.

This article focuses on providing a complete build guide for the newly added subclass.

Pros and cons of a pure College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

Pros

Here are all the benefits of having a pure College of Glamour Bard in BG3:

  • High Charisma: Great for both combat and dialogue.
  • Strong support: Inspires allies and charms enemies.
  • Bonus action utility: Mantle of Inspiration gives temporary HP and repositioning.
  • Access to many spells and CC tools.
Cons

Here are all the downsides of having a pure College of Glamour Bard in BG3:

  • Weak armor options in the early game.
  • Heavily dependant on spell slots and Bardic Inspiration uses.
  • Less burst than other melee-focused builds.

Best race for College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

High Hald-Elf (Image via YouTube || AchillesMele)
The best race for College of Glamour Bard is the High Half-Elf. It has +2 Charisma and +1 Dexterity, with extra mobility for repositioning in combat as well. The Bonus Cantrip that you get with this Race is either Fire Bolt or Blade Ward.

If you are looking for an alternative Race, the Half-Orc would be great for survivability and melee synergy.

Best starting attributes for the College of Glamour Bard build in Baldur's Gate 3

The following statistics would be great at the beginning of the College of Glamour Bard build:

  • Charisma: 17
  • Constitution: 14
  • Dexterity: 16
  • Intelligence: 8
  • Strength: 8
  • Wisdom: 10

Attribute progression

  • At level 4, increase Charisma to 18 using Ability Score Improvement.
  • In Act 3, use the Birthright Helm to hit 20 Charisma.
  • Use Potion of Everlasting Vigour and Mirror of Loss to boost Strength and Constitution.
Best skills to take for the College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

Players are advised to choose the skills that benefit from Charisma and offer a broad utility. Here are some of the recommended ones to pick:

  • Persuasion
  • Deception
  • Insight
  • Performance
  • Stealth

Pure College of Glamour Bard leveling guide (1 to 12)

Level 1

  • Class: Bard
  • Cantrips: Vicious Mockery, Fire Bolt, Booming Blade
  • Spells: Dissonant Whispers, Thunderwave, Charm Person, Longstrider
Level 2

  • Features: Jack of All Trades, Song of Rest
  • Spell: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Level 3

  • Subclass: College of Glamour
  • Features: Mantle of Inspiration, Enthralling Performance
  • Spells: Heat Metal, Cloud of Daggers (Replace Thunderwave)

Level 4

  • Feat: Ability Score Improvement (Charisma +2)
  • Spell: Invisibility

Level 5

  • Feature: Font of Inspiration
  • Spells: Glyph of Warding, Stinking Cloud (Replace Cloud of Daggers)

Level 6

  • Spells: Fear, Misty Step

Once you reach level 7, you will be leveling up with multiple Classes by adding Sorcerer to your build.

Level 7

  • Multiclass: Sorcerer
  • Subclass: Shadow Sorcerer
  • Cantrips: Light, Ray of Frost, Friends, Minor Illusion
  • Spells: Shield, Chromatic Orb

Level 8

  • Spells: Twinned, Magic Missile

Level 9

  • Features: Darkness, Eyes of the Dark
  • Spells: Quickened, Shadow Blade, Mirror Image

Level 10

  • Feat: Savage Attacker
  • Cantrip: Bone Chill

Level 11

  • Spells: Fireball, Counterspell (Replace Chromatic Orb)

Level 12

  • Feature: Hound of Ill Omen
  • Spell: Haste

Best Multiclassing options for College of Glamour in Baldur's Gate 3

Sorcerer in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 (Image via YouTube || Mortismal Gaming)
The best option would be picking 6 Bards and 6 Sorcerers (Shadow Magic). This gives you access to Shadow Blade and Metamagic. An Upcasted Shadow Blade, paired with Booming Blade, deals massive melee damage. Use Quickened or Twinned Spell for burst or support utility. Take the Savage Attacker and Spell Sniper Feats.

Best items that synergize for College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3

Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear

SlotItem NameEffect
HeadCap of CuringHeals on Bardic Inspiration
ChestBlazer of BenevolenceGrants HP when inspiring
GlovesGloves of the Growling UnderdogAdvantage on melee while outnumbered
BootsDisintegrating Night WalkersMisty Step & immunity to Grounded
NecklaceBroodmother’s RevengeAdds damage on healing
Ring 1Strange Conduit RingBonus damage while concentrating
Ring 2Caustic Band Poison damage on hit
WeaponShadow Blade (Spell) Summon via spell for massive damage
ShieldAdamantine Shield +2 AC, immune to crits
Act 3 (Advanced): Best gear

SlotItem NameEffect
CloakCloak of the WeaveSpell Save and Spell Attack bonus
ShieldViconia’s Walking Fortress+3 AC and spell reflect
HeadBirthright+2 Charisma
ChestElegant Studded LeatherInitiative, Stealth Advantage
GlovesCraterflesh GlovesCrit hits deal bonus damage
BootsHelldusk BootsMobility and fire resistance
NecklaceAmulet of Greater HealthSets Constitution to 23
Ring 1Killer’s SweetheartAuto Crit once per turn
Ring 2Strange Conduit RingPsychic damage synergy
WeaponNyrulnaHigh mobility + bonus effects
MiscellaneousResonance StoneDoubles psychic damage from Shadow Blade
Item break-points

  • Act 1: Get the Cap of Curing, Gloves of the Growling Underdog, and Adamantine Shield early.
  • Act 2: Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony.
  • Act 3: Use the Birthright + Amulet of Greater Health for peak stats, and buy Cloak of the Weave and Helldusk Boots.

College of Glamour Bard compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3

Here's a table to help you understand the key differences between all Bard subclasses:

SubclassPrimary focusVerdict
College of LoreSpell access, utilityStrong caster, less melee burst
College of ValourMelee focus More tanky but less control
College of SwordsWeapon-focused Highest weapon damage, low utility
College of GlamourCharm & Inspire Best battlefield control and hybrid damage
Is the Baldur's Gate 3 College of Glamour Bard viable for solo play?

Yes, the College of Glamour Bard is viable, especially with the Sorcerer multiclass and Shadow Blade. The Bard’s charm, fear, and utility options let them avoid or disable entire fights. Just add extra damage with Metamagic, and you can go solo with ease.

Which companions should you run with a College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3?

Here are some of the recommended companions to run with the College of Glamour Bard:

  • Karlach
  • Shadowheart
  • Astarion (Gloomstalker)
  • Minthara (Paladin)

That's everything you need to know about the best build for the College of Glamour Bard. You can either follow the exact steps or take this as a reference point to experiment with the build and come up with something that better compliments your playstyle.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

