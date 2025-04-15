Baldur's Gate 3: Best Bard College of Glamour build guide

The College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3 is a powerful support class that uses crowd control and battlefield manipulation to dominate. With a unique subclass focus on Charmed effects and bonus actions like the Mantle of Inspiration, this Bard excels in utility and survivability.
This article focuses on providing a complete build guide for the newly added subclass.
Pros and cons of a pure College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3
Pros
Here are all the benefits of having a pure College of Glamour Bard in BG3:
- High Charisma: Great for both combat and dialogue.
- Strong support: Inspires allies and charms enemies.
- Bonus action utility: Mantle of Inspiration gives temporary HP and repositioning.
- Access to many spells and CC tools.
Cons
Here are all the downsides of having a pure College of Glamour Bard in BG3:
- Weak armor options in the early game.
- Heavily dependant on spell slots and Bardic Inspiration uses.
- Less burst than other melee-focused builds.
Best race for College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3
The best race for College of Glamour Bard is the High Half-Elf. It has +2 Charisma and +1 Dexterity, with extra mobility for repositioning in combat as well. The Bonus Cantrip that you get with this Race is either Fire Bolt or Blade Ward.
If you are looking for an alternative Race, the Half-Orc would be great for survivability and melee synergy.
Best starting attributes for the College of Glamour Bard build in Baldur's Gate 3
The following statistics would be great at the beginning of the College of Glamour Bard build:
- Charisma: 17
- Constitution: 14
- Dexterity: 16
- Intelligence: 8
- Strength: 8
- Wisdom: 10
Attribute progression
- At level 4, increase Charisma to 18 using Ability Score Improvement.
- In Act 3, use the Birthright Helm to hit 20 Charisma.
- Use Potion of Everlasting Vigour and Mirror of Loss to boost Strength and Constitution.
Best skills to take for the College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3
Players are advised to choose the skills that benefit from Charisma and offer a broad utility. Here are some of the recommended ones to pick:
- Persuasion
- Deception
- Insight
- Performance
- Stealth
Pure College of Glamour Bard leveling guide (1 to 12)
Level 1
- Class: Bard
- Cantrips: Vicious Mockery, Fire Bolt, Booming Blade
- Spells: Dissonant Whispers, Thunderwave, Charm Person, Longstrider
Level 2
- Features: Jack of All Trades, Song of Rest
- Spell: Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
Level 3
- Subclass: College of Glamour
- Features: Mantle of Inspiration, Enthralling Performance
- Spells: Heat Metal, Cloud of Daggers (Replace Thunderwave)
Level 4
- Feat: Ability Score Improvement (Charisma +2)
- Spell: Invisibility
Level 5
- Feature: Font of Inspiration
- Spells: Glyph of Warding, Stinking Cloud (Replace Cloud of Daggers)
Level 6
- Spells: Fear, Misty Step
Once you reach level 7, you will be leveling up with multiple Classes by adding Sorcerer to your build.
Level 7
- Multiclass: Sorcerer
- Subclass: Shadow Sorcerer
- Cantrips: Light, Ray of Frost, Friends, Minor Illusion
- Spells: Shield, Chromatic Orb
Level 8
- Spells: Twinned, Magic Missile
Level 9
- Features: Darkness, Eyes of the Dark
- Spells: Quickened, Shadow Blade, Mirror Image
Level 10
- Feat: Savage Attacker
- Cantrip: Bone Chill
Level 11
- Spells: Fireball, Counterspell (Replace Chromatic Orb)
Level 12
- Feature: Hound of Ill Omen
- Spell: Haste
Best Multiclassing options for College of Glamour in Baldur's Gate 3
The best option would be picking 6 Bards and 6 Sorcerers (Shadow Magic). This gives you access to Shadow Blade and Metamagic. An Upcasted Shadow Blade, paired with Booming Blade, deals massive melee damage. Use Quickened or Twinned Spell for burst or support utility. Take the Savage Attacker and Spell Sniper Feats.
Best items that synergize for College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3
Act 1 (Beginner): Best gear
Act 3 (Advanced): Best gear
Item break-points
- Act 1: Get the Cap of Curing, Gloves of the Growling Underdog, and Adamantine Shield early.
- Act 2: Unlock the Killer’s Sweetheart and Resonance Stone in the Gauntlet of Shar and Mind Flayer Colony.
- Act 3: Use the Birthright + Amulet of Greater Health for peak stats, and buy Cloak of the Weave and Helldusk Boots.
College of Glamour Bard compared to other subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3
Here's a table to help you understand the key differences between all Bard subclasses:
Is the Baldur's Gate 3 College of Glamour Bard viable for solo play?
Yes, the College of Glamour Bard is viable, especially with the Sorcerer multiclass and Shadow Blade. The Bard’s charm, fear, and utility options let them avoid or disable entire fights. Just add extra damage with Metamagic, and you can go solo with ease.
Which companions should you run with a College of Glamour Bard in Baldur's Gate 3?
Here are some of the recommended companions to run with the College of Glamour Bard:
- Karlach
- Shadowheart
- Astarion (Gloomstalker)
- Minthara (Paladin)
That's everything you need to know about the best build for the College of Glamour Bard. You can either follow the exact steps or take this as a reference point to experiment with the build and come up with something that better compliments your playstyle.
