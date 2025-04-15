Baldur's Gate 3 patch 8 will finally bring a much-anticipated game mode to Xbox Series S 

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 is finally delivering Series S players full access to split-screen multiplayer. While the game launched on Xbox back in December 2023, Series S users were left out of the local co-op experience due to hardware limitations. The devs at Larian Studios have been working behind the scenes ever since, and with Patch 8, it's finally happening.

Baldur's Gate 3: Split-Screen Co-Op finally lands on Series S with Patch 8

When Baldur’s Gate 3 dropped on Xbox in December 2023, the Series S version shipped without local co-op. That wasn’t because Larian Studios didn’t want to include it — the game just couldn’t handle split-screen well enough on the weaker hardware.

Microsoft normally requires parity between Series X and S, but even they had to bend the rules and let Larian launch without it. Despite this, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was adamant that the company is sticking with the Series S, even though multiple developers have voiced frustrations about the console’s limitations.

Fast forward to Patch 8, and Larian has finally cracked it. Players on the Xbox Series S can now sit down with a second controller and play the game together on the same screen. No more needing two consoles or relying solely on online play — proper couch co-op is in, and it works.

Not just a fix, a feature drop

Patch 8 isn’t just about split-screen multiplayer, though. Larian’s update is packed with exciting new content and fixes, offering something for everyone:

Full cross-play support

A new photo mode

A batch of 12 new sub-classes

Bug fixes and balance tweaks

It’s a chunky update, and this might be Baldur’s Gate 3’s last big content drop. So it’s fitting that something as anticipated as a split-screen on Series S made the cut.

What's next for Baldur's Gate?

Patch 8 marks the end of Larian Studios' experience with Baldur's Gate 3, following a successful run right from its launch.

Larian will move on to future projects, while Hasbro, the owner of Dungeons & Dragons, has teased future plans for the Baldur's Gate series. This Patch not only expands gameplay but also signals Larian's farewell, leaving fans hopeful for what’s next as Hasbro takes over.

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

