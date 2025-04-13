Fans express rage over Zelda: Breath of the Wild's $90 price tag for Nintendo Switch 2: "No way they're this greedy"

Nintendo recently announced that their upcoming console Switch 2 will be releasing worldwide on June 05, 2025. Alongside this exciting announcement, they also revealed the price tag for Switch 2 titles, which immediately disappointed gamers. Recently, it came to light that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will cost $90 if you buy it with the expansion pack.

The $90 price point for a game sounds a little scary as it might drive other console manufacturers and game developers towards increased pricing. What makes it even worse is the fact that the game is already eight years old. Several fans reacted to this news on social media, as X user @SquashyButton29 wrote:

"There is no way they're this greedy, like this is actually comical. They can't even throw in the DLC for the Switch 2 'enhanced' version of a nearly 10-year-old game."

Likewise, X user @NamelessVisage couldn't keep his frustration in check, as he wrote:

"An 8 year old game from sub PS4 hardware being 90 dollars is f**king insane. Honestly f**k Nintendo. Such a greedy company. Don't buy this shit people. Don't let em get away with it."

Interestingly, @JustCliff_ proposed an alternative to this, stating:

"Luckily the used market exists, along with sales. I've seen Botw and Totk go on sale a few times per year. Most people who are getting Switch 2, have Botw and/or the dlc. If you're buying new - $60 Base Game $10 Upgrade $20 DLC. Don't always take the 1st price, shop around"

User @stuartjingles gave his two cents on this and mentioned:

"@NintendoAmerica @Nintendo Remember how you took a good thing with the Wii and absolutely ruined it with the Wii U? We’re watching it happen again."

There exists a large chunk of gamers who prefer emulation. This is even more common when it comes to Nintendo games. Taking a look at the pricing, user @oitzmojo wrote:

"Emulation looks better and better each day. Was considering picking up a switch 2 just for BotW and TotK natively on a console but 90$ for an 8hr old game makes me just want to emulate it on my steam deck/pc."

When is Zelda: Breath of the Wild coming out for Nintendo Switch 2?

Without any doubt, Zelda is one of the biggest video game franchises of all time. Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom proved to be among the top titles responsible for the Nintendo Switch's whopping 150 million sold units. This is precisely why Nintendo decided to release both these titles on the very day the Switch 2 hits the market.

Players will be able to play the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 05, 2025.

