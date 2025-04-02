When is Nintendo Switch 2 coming out?

After years of speculation, the Nintendo Switch 2 finally has an official release date. For what seems like ages, the gaming community was flooded with rumors, leaks, and countless conversations about the console's features, specs, and eventual release date. Well, the wait was definitely worth it since the Switch 2 comes packed with some incredible features that not only make it a true successor but also a necessary upgrade.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 05, 2025, bringing in a new era for Nintendo fans. If you’ve been holding your breath for improved performance, a larger display, and better Joy-Cons, well, breathe again, as it has all this and more. So let's break down what the Switch 2's release truly means and why it’s going to shake up the gaming world once again.

What’s new with the Nintendo Switch 2?

Bigger Design and Screen

The Switch 2 is about 14% bigger than the original — around 4.5 inches tall and 10.7 inches long with Joy-Cons on. The largest difference is the display — Nintendo has upgraded it to an 8-inch LCD, making it 25% larger than the original model. Although there were initial rumors about the panel being OLED, the Switch 2 has retained the LCD tech, presumably to keep prices down.

New Joy-Cons and build upgrades

Magnetic Joy-Cons: The old slide-in rails are a thing of the past — Joy-Cons now attach magnetically, making them less prone to damage and easier to replace.

The old slide-in rails are a thing of the past — Joy-Cons now attach magnetically, making them less prone to damage and easier to replace. Improved Kickstand: The new, adjustable kickstand replaces the fragile original, providing more stable tabletop gaming support.

The new, adjustable kickstand replaces the fragile original, providing more stable tabletop gaming support. Dual USB-C Ports: Unlike its predecessor, the Switch 2 has two USB-C ports, making charging and accessory support easier while docked.

Performance and Graphics

The Nintendo Switch 2 is fueled by Nvidia's in-house Tegra T239 processor, which places its raw horsepower on par with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It also leverages DLSS upscaling, allowing 720p visuals to upscale to 4K when docked. With a better GPU and 12GB RAM, the Switch 2 provides better frame rates and quicker load times.

What games are available at launch?

The Nintendo Switch 2 will debut with a strong lineup, featuring major first-party and third-party titles. Some of its key launch games include:

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mario Kart 9

Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Pokemon Legends ZA

Elden Ring - Tarnished Edition

Hades II

Hogwarts Legacy

Split fiction

Note: This game list is still in progress. We'll add more titles as soon as more details are revealed.

Check out: All third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 (rumored list)

