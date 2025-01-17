All third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 (rumored list)

Nintendo Switch 2 was recently announced and the company will be hosting an exclusive Direct event in April 2025 to ensure a smooth release. Fans may be wondering about the games that would be available on the upcoming video game console, apart from the official Nintendo titles. Although there are no direct confirmations, there are rumors.
The exact release date and time for the Nintendo Switch 2 has not been revealed yet. However, it will be under quite a bit of pressure, as its predecessor secured over 140 million unit sales in 2024. The manufacturers will likely confirm a detailed specification of the new device, alongside some of the confirmed games in the April 2025 Direct event.
This article will highlight all third-party games potentially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Note: This article is based on rumors. Please take the information present herein with a grain of salt.
All third-party games reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Here is a list of third-party games that are rumored to be arriving on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Dune Awakening
- Sea of Thieves
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hellblade 2
- Age of Mythology
- Grounded
- Pentiment
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with Sparks of Hope
- The Division
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Halo: Master Chief Collection
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- New Crazy Taxi
- New Golden Axe
- New Shinobi
- New Streets of Rage
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Far Cry 7
- Visions of Mana
- Persona 1 and 2 Remakes
- Persona 6
- Persona 5 Royal/Persona 5 Strikers
- Persona 3 Reload
- New Jet Set Radio
- Elden Ring: Definitive Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Bayonetta Trilogy
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Call of Duty
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Rise of the Ronin
- New Project X Zone title
- Resident Evil
- New Super Monkey Ball Game
It is important to note that the games mentioned in this list have not been confirmed to be arriving for Nintendo Switch 2. Fans can gain confirmation about the titles for the upcoming video console only after the publisher of each provides official announcements
This means that you would need to wait for the upcoming Nintendo Direct event where a lot of first and third-party games will likely be confirmed.
Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Nintendo to check for new developments and information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
