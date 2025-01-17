All third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 (rumored list)

Nintendo Switch 2 was recently announced and the company will be hosting an exclusive Direct event in April 2025 to ensure a smooth release. Fans may be wondering about the games that would be available on the upcoming video game console, apart from the official Nintendo titles. Although there are no direct confirmations, there are rumors.

The exact release date and time for the Nintendo Switch 2 has not been revealed yet. However, it will be under quite a bit of pressure, as its predecessor secured over 140 million unit sales in 2024. The manufacturers will likely confirm a detailed specification of the new device, alongside some of the confirmed games in the April 2025 Direct event.

This article will highlight all third-party games potentially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: This article is based on rumors. Please take the information present herein with a grain of salt.

All third-party games reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Here is a list of third-party games that are rumored to be arriving on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dune Awakening

Sea of Thieves

Hi-Fi Rush

Hellblade 2

Age of Mythology

Grounded

Pentiment

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with Sparks of Hope

The Division

Rainbow Six Siege

Halo: Master Chief Collection

Microsoft Flight Simulator

New Crazy Taxi

New Golden Axe

New Shinobi

New Streets of Rage

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Monster Hunter Wilds

Grand Theft Auto 6

Far Cry 7

Visions of Mana

Persona 1 and 2 Remakes

Persona 6

Persona 5 Royal/Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 3 Reload

New Jet Set Radio

Elden Ring: Definitive Edition

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Bayonetta Trilogy

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Call of Duty

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Rise of the Ronin

New Project X Zone title

Resident Evil

New Super Monkey Ball Game

It is important to note that the games mentioned in this list have not been confirmed to be arriving for Nintendo Switch 2. Fans can gain confirmation about the titles for the upcoming video console only after the publisher of each provides official announcements

This means that you would need to wait for the upcoming Nintendo Direct event where a lot of first and third-party games will likely be confirmed.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Nintendo to check for new developments and information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

