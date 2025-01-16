Nintendo is reportedly getting ready to ship 20 million Switch 2 in 2025

The first look of the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed on January 16, 2025, amidst a lot of fanfare. Gamers finally got a glimpse of what the new handheld looks like, and the future appears quite bright for this console. In fact, a Bernstein analyst, Robin Zhu, believes Nintendo could end up selling 20 million units of Switch 2 in the first year, which would be a much higher pace than the original Switch saw.

This article explores the new Nintendo Switch 2's potential sales analysis and explains what it could mean for the future of the console.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Nintendo could reportedly ship 20 million Switch 2 consoles in its first year

Nintendo Switch 2 connected to an external display (Image via Nintendo)

The video game industry has been on a downward trend for a while, and 2024 was nothing but a disaster, considering the number of layoffs and game studio closedowns. The newly revealed Nintendo Switch 2 could change the sentiment around the game industry in 2025.

Trending

While speaking to Bloomberg, Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu said Nintendo could end up selling as many as 20 million Switch 2 units in its first year. Zhu believes the company has already prepared the supply chain, allowing it to ship 20 million consoles.

For context, the original Switch sold around 13.12 million units, which seems like a rather slow pace, considering Zhu's expectations. The video announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 also revealed a new Mario Kart game, which is expected to launch alongside the console. Therefore, the launch of the Switch 2 could boost the sales of the new Mart Kart and other games that are released alongside it.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 could become the highest-selling console

The original Nintendo Switch occupies the third spot in the list of the most-selling consoles in the world, and the launch of the Switch 2 could change that. If Robin Zhu's words are to be believed, the new Nintendo console has a real chance of selling past the original Switch and possibly taking the top spot.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 is finally revealed: The wait is over!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback