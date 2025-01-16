When did Nintendo Switch come out?

The Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017. It was launched as a video game console to bring a new era of handheld gaming to the community. The company had maintained a series of successful ventures with previous products in the same market. The Nintendo DS and Wii catapulted Nintendo's popularity and paved the way for the Switch to reportedly become the industry's third-best-selling video game console.

The Nintendo Switch is more commonly described as a video game system that can be used as a handheld. This is primarily due to its unique feature, which allows users to dock it to play on a bigger screen or carry it around for casual gaming.

This article will highlight the Nintendo Switch's release date in the video game industry.

Note: Parts of the article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Nintendo Switch's release explored

The Nintendo Switch was globally released on March 3, 2017. Although the launch was announced to the entire gaming community, some regions received the product after a bit of delay. The console gained the attention of fans around the world as it ushered in a new portable gaming system.

The development of the Switch apparently began after the company released the Wii in 2012. This console was reportedly being created to introduce and provide enthusiasts with a whole new experience. The Nintendo Switch has reportedly sold over 140 million units across the globe. This is a great achievement for a video game console that serves a unique niche and aims to provide consistent performance in the supported games.

Nintendo Switch 2 slated to release in 2025

In recent news, the company has announced the arrival of the Switch 2 on January 16, 2025. This successor is slated to arrive later in the same year, and will reportedly launch with backwards compatibility for all Switch titles. The exact release date and time for the new video game console have not been confirmed at the time of writing this article.

The official video that showcased the upcoming product confirms its looks to be similar to its predecessor. It will also feature detachable controllers on either side, and will likely make it possible for them to be used as a mouse input. It is an exciting time for gamers and tech enthusiasts as the industry will receive a fresh reboot with more new gaming experiences.

