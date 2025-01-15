All GPUs confirmed to get Nvidia DLSS 4

Nvidia DLSS 4 is set to launch alongside the upcoming RTX 50 series of GPUs. With a host of new features, including multigeneration and a revamped transformer-based backbone, the tech is set to deliver higher framerate gains than ever. The company showed off the tech at CES 2025, which cuts native rendering requirements to just one in 16 pixels. This could translate to massive gains in efficiency and latency.

Much of the DLSS 4 feature stack will be available on older GPUs. Read on to find out what new features are headed to your card.

What are the GPUs that will get Nvidia DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation?

Multi-frame generation is the latest innovation in the DLSS tech stack (Image via Nvidia)

Multi-frame generation is the only new feature being gatekept to the latest Blackwell-based cards. This tech utilizes the cards' new dedicated AI accelerator hardware to predict multiple future frames at once based on a rendered image. This helps the latest cards deliver much higher framerate gains than older variants.

GPUs getting access to the multi-frame generation are:

RTX 5090

RTX 5080

RTX 5070 Ti

RTX 5070

What are the GPUs that will get enhanced DLSS 4 features?

DLSS has been supercharged with a transformer-based backbone (Image via Nvidia)

Nvidia has swapped out the traditional CNN-based architecture of most DLSS so far with a transformer-based model. Transformers have shown much better generalization capabilities across the board, from multimodal understanding to next-token prediction. They are widely used in image generators like Flux and vision-language models such as OpenAI's GPT-4o.

DLSS 4 has been supercharged with this new tech to deliver higher gains in supported titles. Here's a list of which features are headed to your specific card.

RTX 20 Series (Turing, 2018)

The RTX 20 series is the original lineup to bring DLSS and ray tracing features to consumer cards. These GPUs will get the new transformer-based Ray Construction, Super Resoluion, and DLAA technologies. However, the latter two will be in Beta as the model is still learning.

RTX 2060 RTX 2060 Super RTX 2070 RTX 2070 Super RTX 2080 RTX 2080 Super RTX 2080 Ti Titan RTX

RTX 30 Series (Ampere, 2020)

The supported tech stack for the 30 series is the same as the 20 series. You get DLSS Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution - Beta, and DLAA - Beta.

RTX 3050 RTX 3060 RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3070 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3080 10 GB RTX 3080 12 GB RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 3090 Ti

RTX 40 Series (Ada Lovelace, 2022)

The RTX 40 series launched with support for DLSS Frame Generation, which is being enhanced with the latest model. Nvidia has shown that this new tech helps reduce memory usage while increasing performance by a larger margin.

RTX 4060 RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB RTX 4070 RTX 4070 Super RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4080 RTX 4080 Super RTX 4090

RTX 50 Series (Blackwell, 2025)

The RTX 50 series lineup supports all of the DLSS technologies, including Multi Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution, and DLAA.

RTX 5060 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5070 RTX 5090

Overall, DLSS 4 seems to be pretty promising, as it bridges the latest AI innovations and solutions such as multi-frame generation. Based on these technologies, Nvidia could scale the 5070's performance capabilities to match that of the RTX 4090.

