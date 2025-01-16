Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details leaked

The reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 left fans with a lot of questions about its specs and pricing, since the company didn't officially state them. The specs, pricing, release date, and other information are left to be announced later this year. However, a new leak from a supposed French retailer has spilled the beans on the possible pricing, launch games, and more.

In this article, we will analyze the new leaks and explain what they mean for the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order leak hints at pricing

Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode (Image via Nintendo)

The leak comes from a Nintendo Switch 2 Discord server, where a user, DoNotDisturb, leaked pricing details, and more, about the new handheld console. The X user, @Switch2Stock, managed to take screenshots before it was deleted. According to DoNotDisturb's post, the prices that were previously leaked are wrong.

This user reportedly works with a French retailer, Micromania, and seemingly claimed the new console will cost €399, unless there are some last-minute changes. The European pricing converts to around $410, which is probably with VAT included. In the United States, the pricing could be $399 without VAT, which is $100 more than the price of the original Switch.

However, DoNotDisturb doesn't specify the exact date when we can expect the pre-orders to go live but expects it to happen soon.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games leaked

Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with old Switch games (Image via Nintendo)

The Discord post by DoNotDisturb also mentions that there will be one first-party game from Nintendo, along with 25 provisional games from third parties. These titles will be priced between €69 and €70, and they could be put up for pre-order much sooner than people realize. They believe the first-party title could be a real game changer and is expected to sell in large numbers.

The game in question could reportedly be the new Mario Kart, which was shown running on the Switch 2 in the video announcement. The leaker also mentions the Nintendo Switch Online subscription pricing will increase but doesn't mention how much.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 backward compatibility explained

