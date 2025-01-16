Nintendo Switch 2 release window: When could the next-gen console launch?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially showcased, via a brand-new reveal trailer highlighting the latest hardware. We also got confirmation of several other details, including backward compatibility confirmation, new next-gen console-focused Direct, and yes, a release window for said hardware. Nintendo confirms that the Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in 2025.

Unfortunately, there are no further details beyond that vague period. Thankfully, past rumors have shed light on when the next-gen Nintendo console will be released, combined with existing details about events concerning the hardware. So let's dig through the details.

Note: This article is speculation based on leaks and educated guesses. Please take everything with a grain of salt.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer reportedly coming this week, launch in mid-2025

Trending

Nintendo Switch 2 could potentially launch in June 2025

As per past rumors, the reveal trailer was said to be in January 2025 with a launch in mid-2025. Since the former half of the prediction has turned out to be true, the latter might too. Leaker NateTheHate was spot on with his January 16, 2025 date in his recent YouTube podcast. In the same video, the leaker suggests that he has been hearing about a launch between May and June 2025.

Now, Nintendo has officially announced a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct for April 2025 with in-person hands-on Experience events at various venues worldwide. The former begins in April, with some countries slated for a May or early June 2025 date. Coupled with NateTheHate's statement, it is not unreasonable to think that the console will arrive in June 2025 after the hands-on event has wrapped up.

Furthermore, the gap between now and the Direct, and between then and the hands-on event finally closing its doors in early June 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, leads us to guess that it will be a window for third-party developers to announce games for next-gen Nintendo console. These game demos could be featured at this hands-on live showcase to show what the system is capable of.

Based on recent rumors, also from the same leaker, the next-gen Nintendo platform is suggested to be getting some of the most cutting-edge games this generation. These include the likes of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and more. As such, we can't wait to see what lies in store concerning the upcoming hardware from Nintendo.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback