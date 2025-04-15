Baldur's Gate 3: All newly added subclasses explained

Baldur's Gate 3 has released Patch 8, which includes 12 new subclasses, one for each class. You'll be getting new spells, effects, visuals, and even dialogue depending on the subclass you choose. Some of these are straightforward, though they completely change how your character feels and plays.

Ad

Let's break down every subclass, how it plays, and what kind of chaos you can expect once you specialize in them in Baldur's Gate 3.

All 12 newly added subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3

Ad

Trending

1) Bard – College of Glamour

The College of Glamour turns your Bard into a battlefield charmer. You get Mantle of Inspiration at level 3, which hands out temporary hit points to allies and charms enemies if they attack your team. At level 6, Mantle of Majesty lets you use Command on those same enemies without burning spell slots, giving you full control of the field. It’s all about charm, crowd control, and turning the tide of a fight through presence. This is one of the most support-heavy Bard builds in the game now.

Ad

Read also: Nintendo Switch 2 game cards will feature a physical change to block backward compatibility on original Switch

2) Barbarian – Path of Giants

Path of Giants takes the rage mechanic and dials it up. When you activate Giant’s Rage, your character grows in size, gets enhanced throw damage, and starts treating enemies like dodgeballs. It’s fun in combat, especially in vertical spaces. You can fling characters off cliffs and break enemy lines through sheer size and force in Baldur's Gate 3.

Ad

3) Cleric – Death Domain

The Death Domain Cleric subclass specializes in necrotic damage and corpse manipulation. The standout is a new homebrewed ability that lets you explode corpses, damaging anything nearby. Pair that with Toll the Dead, which scales bonus damage if the target is already hurt, and your Cleric becomes a battlefield trap master. Corpses are now your playground.

4) Druid – Circle of Stars

Rather than focusing on animals or shapeshifting, this subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 introduces Starry Forms. You can channel one of three constellations: Archer, for long-range radiant attacks; Chalice, for healing nearby allies; or Dragon, which provides buffs to Constitution saves and spell effectiveness. Each form changes how the Druid performs in battle, making this subclass ideal for players who want versatility with a cosmic twist.

Ad

5) Fighter – Arcane Archer

The Arcane Archer's arrows can deal psychic damage or temporarily banish enemies to the Feywild for a turn. One ability even blinds enemies with a failed Wisdom saving throw. This subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 stands out because it brings added utility to ranged builds, especially for those looking to control enemy positioning or interrupt key foes without closing the gap.

6) Monk – Drunken Master

This subclass drinks to win in Baldur's Gate 3. Get booze from your inventory or the world to regain Ki points. Intoxicating Strike makes enemies drunk (giving you buffs when you hit them), and Sobering Realisation lets you deal physical and psychic damage by snapping them back to sobriety. The design encourages a chaotic but tactical fighting style, rewarding players who use the environment and consumables creatively.

Ad

7) Paladin – Oath of the Crown

Ad

This subclass leans into defensive strategies and battlefield control. Righteous Clarity and Divine Allegiance allow the Paladin to draw enemy aggression and absorb damage dealt to allies. The focus is on maintaining order and protecting the team, with tools that make the Paladin feel like a true frontline leader. It’s best suited for players who enjoy managing aggro and holding the line.

8) Ranger – Swarmkeeper

Swarmkeeper Rangers can summon swarms of jellyfish, moths, or bees, all of which provide different kinds of damage options and effects. Jellyfish deal lightning damage, moths deal psychic damage and can blind enemies, and bees deal piercing damage and can knockback (by 15ft). The swarms also have teleportation, for short distances, adding to the fast and mobility-style class.

Ad

9) Rogue – Swashbuckler

Ad

This is your pirate fantasy subclass in Baldur's Gate 3. Toss sand to blind enemies, flick their weapons out of their hands with Disarm, and use Fancy Footwork to dip in and out of melee range without triggering opportunity attacks. It’s a strong fit for players who want a more active and mobile style of Rogue play, without relying solely on stealth.

10) Sorcerer – Shadow Magic

Shadow Magic Sorcerers gain a set of dark-oriented powers. You get Superior Darkvision, Shadow Walk to teleport between dark zones, and a summoned beast called Hound of Ill Omen that relentlessly chases down your enemies. The subclass also introduces Strength of the Grave, which gives a chance to avoid being knocked unconscious once per long rest. It’s a perfect pick for those playing Honour Mode or anyone who wants survivability with a darker theme.

Ad

11) Warlock – Hexblade

The Hexblade subclass lets Warlocks forge a pact with a weapon-based entity from the Plane of Shadow. By cursing enemies, the Warlock can raise a spectral summon from the defeated target for ten turns. These spirits deal necrotic damage and siphon health back to the Warlock. It’s a powerful offensive class in Baldur's Gate 3 that blends healing and control, designed for players who want a more hands-on approach to battle.

Ad

12) Wizard – Bladesinging

Bladesinging provides agility and swordplay to a class that often feels fragile. Upon activating Bladesong, you get bonus movement speed and improvements to Constitution saving throws. Moreover, everything is based on the Wizard’s Intelligence. This subclass in Baldur's Gate 3 lets you improve your survivability as a frontline spellcaster.

Check out: Days Gone Remastered: Everything you need to know about the revamped New Game Plus mode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Get Updated Baldur's Gate 3 Interactive Map Here