Days Gone Remastered: Everything you need to know about the revamped New Game Plus mode

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It is the latest first-party title to receive the remaster treatment and is a perfect excuse to hop on a juiced-up motorcycle and ride the broken road to save lives and kill hordes.

Ad

The game will use PlayStation 5 hardware to make the world look better and flashier; however, those aren't the only improvements made to the game. The developers included a few exciting challenges for the New Game Plus mode.

Speedrun and Permadeath modes are welcome challenges for New Game Plus in Days Gone Remastered

This is where things start to get tense and more interesting (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Like both The Last of Us games, Bend Studio included a permadeath and speedrun mode for Days Gone Remastered. If you feel brave enough to complete the whole game without dying, this challenge mode is perfect. Death is permanent with the permadeath activated, which raises the stakes a little higher and encourages you to play smarter and less aggressively.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Is it worth playing Days Gone in 2025?

The game's story isn't short by any means, but the developers added a speedrun mode to see how fast you can complete the story. It will not be easy, especially with hordes of freaks and human threats roaming the world looking for something to kill. The main quest is on the longer side and will be much longer if you finish a few side missions in between.

Ad

More features and benefits from the remastered version

Sometimes a simple remaster doesn't mean it is the same product with a new coat of paint (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Days Gone Remastered was rumored for quite a while and the gaming community has been clamoring for a sequel. Perhaps the shift in tone and positive reception will give Sony Interactive Entertainment the confidence to greenlight the project.

Ad

DualSense support

Days Gone is renowned for a massive open-world experience set in the post-apocalyptic era, and your main way of getting from point A to B is with your trusty motorcycle. The world comes for you, and you will be much more immersed through your DualSense controller.

Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: How to get the Queen Firefly trophy in No Return

The haptic feedback allows you to feel drops of rain on Deacon or the gravel and dirt while you're driving your bike. The gunplay will feel much more immersive with the adaptive triggers. The sensation you'll feel will make this is a definitive way to explore Oregon.

Ad

Horde Assault mode

Ad

Fighting hordes is arguably the best activity in the game and you do just that with the new horde assault mode.

The PlayStation 4 hardware bit off more than it could chew but generated enough freaks on the screen without breaking. The superior hardware of the PlayStation 5 and Pro models allows an increased horde size. You must survive each round by killing as many as you can to earn more points.

New accessibility features

Ad

PlayStation has always shown a great interest in increasing the accessibility features for its first-party titles. Game developers are breaking new ground to allow people with certain conditions to experience the story and show them something different. Here are a few inclusions to the accessibility features:

Game Speed

UI Narration

High Contrast mode

Field of view slider

Collectible audio cues

Controller remapping

You can ride the broken road without worrying about the experience with these new features.

Ad

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025, for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. For more related news, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.