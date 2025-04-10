The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: How to get the Queen Firefly trophy in No Return

Queen Firefly is a new trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered as part of the latest update featuring new characters. This trophy is tied exclusively to Marlene, the former leader of the Fireflies, and it can be tricky to acquire on your first attempt. While most trophies involve you looking for specific items, this one is combat-related and can be equally challenging and entertaining.

This article will cover everything you need to know about this trophy and a few tips and tricks to help you.

How to unlock the Queen Firefly trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Marlene is a killing machine with limited ammo in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You must kill 15 enemies with Marlene's custom assault rifle in a single encounter to unlock the Queen Firefly trophy. There are six encounters in a single run of No Return, and not every challenge mode has an abundance of enemies or ammo for your assault rifle.

Select Marlene from the character selection menu, and the game will give you only 10 bullets to start your run. The assault rifle is renowned for being extremely powerful but has an intense recoil that can make you miss most of your shots. It can deal with infected variants, human threats, and even armored Rattlers from a distance.

Tips and tricks to help you achieve the trophy

Regardless of which challenge you start with, enemies will not reach the double-digit marker until you progress deeper into the run.

We recommend you do this trophy challenge on the easiest difficulty since it has a much larger spawn rate for ammo and less aggressive enemies.

You can tear infected variants and human enemies to pieces with your overpowered assault rifle (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It is best to try this challenge in a run full of infected enemies since they are less durable and can't attack you from a distance, unlike most WLF, Seraphites, and Rattler enemies.

Note: Cheats and other modifiers can lock you out of the trophy.

Save your ammo in the early rounds, as ammo can be scarce. To prevent wasting ammo, turn on target lock in the settings. This feature will automatically lock your reticle on an enemy and can be effective against those fast on their feet, like stalkers.

If you are low on ammo and only a few enemies short of the trophy, stun enemies by throwing a brick or bottle or shoot their leg with your handgun for a clear shot. You can attack them with melee weapons to stun them and create some distance. This challenge mode is generous, as enemies will drop ammo for whatever you have in your inventory.

We recommend you save your assault rifle ammo and use other weapons and gadgets to advance to the next round. Use stun bombs to hit a large group, and they will be temporarily immobilized, allowing you to get a few shots off.

We strongly suggest you attempt to unlock this trophy during Assault or Holdout. After each round in an Assault encounter, head towards the supply crate and grab more ammo. If you make it to the later encounters in your No Return run, the number of enemies during an Assault challenge will reach a maximum of 15.

This is perfect for this trophy; however, you must check your shots and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

The safest time to attempt this challenge is during Holdout since infected enemies will attack in droves. It is much easier to shoot at charging runners, and a few body shots can take them down easily.

If you are stingy with your bullets, aim for the head. While headshots are harder to take than body shots, it can take them down with one shot.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

