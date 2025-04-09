The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return: Character tier list

The Last of Us Part 2 didn't just receive the traditional remaster treatment most first-party PlayStation titles have, but the game developers over at Naughty Dog added a little extra. No Return is a roguelike game mode where you can select a handful of characters to survive different runs. It is worth noting that death is permanent. So if you die, you'll have to start over.
While each playable character is adept in the apocalypse, some are better than others. We will rank each survivor through a tier list and determine which character suits your playstyle.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about each character.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return tier list
The Last of Us Part 2 was recently ported to PC. Bill and Marlene are the latest additions to the roster, and both have unique character traits worth looking into. The controversial sequel is renowned for its creative storytelling, but this game mode highlights its technical aspects.
For this list, the survivors will be categorized into three categories:
- S: Joel, Manny, Jesse, Ellie
- A: Tommy, Marlene, Abby, Bill
- B: Mel, Dina, Yara, Lev
We will break down each character's traits and how they landed on their respective categories.
S-tier survivors can solve all your problems
Joel Miller
Joel is the last unlockable character on Ellie's side, and he is worth the hassle. Despite being a reskin of Abby and sharing all her attack animations minus the dodge mechanic, he is built like a tank and can deal impressive damage. Joel is armed with a wooden plank and a customized revolver, and he can take down any threat.
Playstyle: Unstoppable
Traits:
- Custom Revolver
- Sturdier against melee
- Can't dodge
- Shiv recipe
- Shiv upgrade branch
Joel is a brawler and would do better in a straight fight; however, stealth is still an option. Similar to the first game, Joel can use shivs to take down infected and human enemies faster than strangling them. Joel's strength and custom revolver are why he is at the top of the food chain in No Return.
Manny Alvarez
Manny is in the same category as Joel; other than being a great soldier, he is also the last unlockable character but on Abby's side. Ammunition is scarce in the apocalypse; fortunately, Manny can craft bullets with the right ingredients.
Playstyle: Armory
Traits:
- 50% more parts
- 150 max health
- No health kit recipe
- Semi-Auto Rifle Ammo recipe
- Munitions upgrade branch
The only downside to this character is the lack of a health kit recipe — you can't craft medkits during a run. You must play it safe to avoid taking unnecessary damage or aggression to beat your enemies. You can craft bullets, especially since they are hard to come by. Manny's resourcefulness makes him a capable survivor under the S tier.
Jesse
Equipped with a pistol and silencer from the start of each run, Jesse can take down enemies from a distance without them noticing. This character's greatest asset is infinite rolls for the trading posts. Jesse can earn more coins in each run, and you can stock up on supplies much faster.
Playstyle: Resourceful
Traits:
- 30% more currency
- Unique items at the trading post
- Silencer recipe
- Pipe bomb recipe
- Guerrilla upgrade path
Jesse is fast and strong, which made him a leader at a young age in Jackson. You can see it firsthand and use his abilities to take on infected and enemy factions. Jesse can craft pipe bombs to clear out infected and human enemies, and his battle tactics makes him a close second to Manny's military training.
Ellie Williams
Ellie Williams is a force to be reckoned with in both The Last of Us games. She is fast and small, which allows her to sneak past enemies and dodge incoming melee attacks. Armed with her iconic switchblade, she can take down enemies in stealth.
Playstyle: Balanced
Traits:
- 50% more supplements
- Molotov recipe
- Two upgrade branches
With enough rags and alcohol, you can craft Molotov cocktails that are equally effective against the living and the undead. If you want a character who can do well in stealth and a straight brawl, Ellie is perfect for you.
A-tier survivors
Abby Anderson
If you played aggressively as Abby in her three-day campaign, you can do fine in No Return. She is powerful and can deal impressive damage in close quarters, making her a perfect candidate for a straight brawl.
Playstyle: Close Combat
Traits:
- Heal on melee kill
- Melee upgrade recipe
- Brawler upgrade branch
Who needs guns if Abby's fists can do the job just fine? You can recover health with each melee kill, and that is a good deal if you plan to go through a run with your fists.
Tommy Miller
Tommy is an expert marksman in The Last of Us Part 2. He is armed with a customized sniper rifle. Like Joel, he can't dodge but is much sturdier against melee attacks.
Playstyle: Sniper
Traits:
- Custom sniper rifle
- Sturdier against melee attacks
- Can't dodge
- Marksman upgrade branch
Tommy is a seasoned survivor, but his inability to dodge is why he is in the A tier.
Marlene
As the newest addition to the roster, Marlene shares the same attacks as Ellie but is armed with a customized assault rifle. Ammo is scarce, and you must make each shot count, but the insane recoil isn't going to make it easy for you. Marlene is known as a risk-taker, and this applies to her character traits.
Playstyle: Risk-taker
Traits:
- Custom assault rifle
- One-time path reroute
- All or nothing gambits
- Calculated upgrade branch
Marlene's traits are why she landed third on the A tier. While her custom assault rifle is cool, losing all rewards after failing a gambit is a bad deal.
Bill
Bill is a smuggler living in isolation, but that doesn't mean he can't handle himself. Armed with a custom shotgun, anything on the receiving end will be blown to pieces instantly.
Playstyle: Smuggler
Traits:
- Double dead drop rewards
- Custom Shotgun
- Sturdier against melee
- Can't dodge
- Trap mine recipe
- Prepper upgrade branch
Like Tommy and Joel, his inability to dodge made him come in last for the A tier.
B-listers could use some work
Lev
Lev is a reliable companion during Abby's campaign and an expert with the bow. His small stature allows him to play in stealth, and he has a few character traits worth using.
Playstyle: Stealth
Traits:
- Bow draw speed upgrade
- Improved listen mode
- Archery upgrade branch
Lev isn't the best survivor or has the best loadout, and not everyone is adept at using the bow which is why he is on the B tier.
Mel
Mel is a field medic, and her character traits are very limited. While she isn't the best, you won't find any trouble looking for extra health between runs.
Playstyle: Medic
Traits:
- Speed boost from healing
- Healing upgrade branch
Mel's lack of character traits is why she is on the B tier.
Dina
Dina is on the defensive side and is not as effective against a straight fight. On the upside, she can craft more items like trap mines and stun bombs.
Playstyle: Crafting
Traits:
- Trap Mine recipe
- Stun bomb recipe
- Double-craft upgrade branch
Dina's crafting recipes are great, but not everyone relies on these gadgets, and some encounters don't have all the required ingredients.
Yara
Yara has the least character traits, and one of them is having her younger brother, Lev, around as a companion.
Playstyle: Teamwork
Traits:
- Yara and Lev pair
- Ally upgrade branch
This character trait would have been ideal if No Return was a co-op feature. However, some players prefer to work alone and this is why Yara is at the bottom of this tier list.
