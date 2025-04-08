The Last of Us Part 2: Should you play with a controller or keyboard and mouse?

The Last of Us Part 2 is renowned for its controversial story, but the combat mechanics are often overlooked. Naughty Dog struck gold with the improvements made from the original version released on the PlayStation 3 and the sequel. With the PC version released a few days ago, the developers offered players a few options to immerse themselves in this dangerous world.

If you are a traditional PC player and prefer to use your keyboard and mouse, you might fare better than those on controllers. However, the games are designed with a controller layout, and seasoned players might have gotten used to the control scheme. This article will go over the advantages and disadvantages of each supported controller.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about each controller layout.

Fight infected and human enemies with different control schemes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

There are a few pros and cons for each supported controller (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us is a first-party PlayStation title, meaning the control scheme is tailored for the DualShock and DualSense controllers. Both games have an identical control layout, with a few improvements to the sequel but with the addition of a dodge button. It is efficient and easy to get the hang of, especially if you spent hours playing these games.

On PC, Naughty Dog and Nixxes Software increased the number of supported controllers beyond the licensed PlayStation product. You can use an Xbox controller with an identical layout, and the only notable difference is the lack of a touchpad.

The control scheme shouldn't be too different from the DualSense controller, but you will miss out on exclusive features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. If you want the most immersive experience, the DualSense controller is the way to go, but you should think about a decent keyboard and mouse setup if you're used to playing shooters competitively.

Playing with a keyboard and mouse is a different experience

The beauty of playing intense action-adventure games on a PC is the freedom to remap controls to your liking. You can customize key binds to whatever function you please, and not everyone has the same preferences. Playing with a keyboard and mouse is much more freeing, and it can lead to memorable gaming moments.

The combat sequences in this game are not for the faint of heart (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Aiming with a controller can be a pain, especially without aim assist or target lock. While Abby and Ellie's isn't perfect from the start without the right player upgrades, aiming with your mouse is much more convenient. You can easily take down infected variants and enemy humans from a distance.

While the aiming has seen a significant upside on PC, there are a few mechanics that don't benefit from a keyboard and mouse layout.

The melee combat on PC can be demanding

Most players would prefer to fight enemies with their fists and melee weapons (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The default melee button setting on the keyboard is F, and you move around with the usual W, S, A, and D keybinds. The combat is fluid and immersive, but your fingers will be in an uncomfortable position if you're locked in melee combat and you have to move around. Fortunately, you can reassign buttons to have a tailored experience.

The game's original central scheme was designed for a controller and you just have to spam the square button on a DualShock 4 or DualSense to hit your enemies with a melee weapon..

There is no wrong way to play this game

You can play with whatever controller layout you prefer in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There is no wrong way to play this game, and the game developers want you to experience it however you like. If you are familiar with the control scheme on the native PlayStation consoles, you can connect your DualShock 4 or DualSense via direct wire or Bluetooth for a smooth experience.

The game just got ported to PC and playing with a keyboard and mouse would be an interesting way to spice up the experience. It all comes down to personal preferences, as this game is designed for both controller and traditional PC layout.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

