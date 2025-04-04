How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2? 

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 04, 2025 21:59 GMT
Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 takes Ellie on a journey involving loss, revenge, and survival. Set five years after the events of the first game, players get to see an older and tougher Ellie as she explores the dangers of post-apocalyptic America. Considering her fighting skills and capacity to face insurmountable odds, many may ask: How old is Ellie in the sequel?

Naughty Dog has officially established that Ellie is 19 years old in the events of Part 2. This significant age jump from her 14-year-old version in the first game just goes to illustrate how much she has matured as a survivor by the time Part 2's story unfolds.

Ellie's age and development in The Last of Us Part 2

Combat in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Combat in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Naughty Dog designed Ellie as a strong female lead who progressed from being a fragile backseat character in The Last of Us to someone who can stand on their own in Part 2. While her relationship with Joel was a central element in the first game, Part 2's narrative shifted this focus to her internal and external struggles. Motion capture technology and Ashley Johnson's voice acting played a crucial role in bringing Ellie to life, with the VA even drawing from her personal experiences with anxiety and researching PTSD to add depth to the character.

To make Ellie feel more natural, Naughty Dog made her look more similar to Johnson's personality; this was done after some detractors in early previews made comparisons to Canadian actor Elliot Page. The move was well worth it, as Ellie's character has drawn praise from the entire gaming community for its complexity, emotional depth, level of agency, and presence in gaming narratives.

Why The Last of Us Part 2 is still relevant today

With the game approaching its fifth anniversary in late 2025, The Last of Us Part 2 has managed to remain significant in gaming culture. Initially launched exclusively for the PlayStation 4, the game later became available on the PlayStation 5. While Naughty Dog brought The Last of Us Part 1 to PC, it took longer for Part 2 to follow suit. Now, with the recent PC port of the game's remastered version, players who skipped it earlier due to platform limitations can finally experience Ellie’s story on high-end gaming rigs.

The timing couldn’t be better, considering the upcoming release of The Last of Us live-action adaptation’s second season on HBO on April 13, 2025. The show’s success has reignited public interest in the franchise, making Part 2 a must-play for returning fans and newcomers alike.

