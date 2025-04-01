Is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Steam Deck verified

The Last of Us Part 2 was originally released in 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and later received the remaster treatment for the PlayStation 5 in 2024. The PC community will be pleased to know that this title is the latest Sony first-party game to be ported. While those with a high-end gaming rig have nothing to worry about, it is worth noting that this game runs smoothly on the Steam Deck.

Not every AAA game is optimized for a handheld gaming device, but the wizards at Naughty Dog and Nixxes made it work. Porting games can be tricky and complicated, but this endeavor is worth the hassle, especially if more players can get their hands on this controversial game.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is officially Steam Deck verified

You can now play both The Last of Us games on your Steam Deck (Image via Naughty Dog)

The game developers confirmed that the critically acclaimed sequel is heading to PC on April 3, 2025. If recent first-party ports are proof, you can expect to play The Last of Us Part 2 on your Steam Deck without fuss or hassle.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has always upheld quality, and while some ports have dropped the ball at launch, the developers knew this game must be perfect before the release date.

If the remake of the original game served any indication, The Last of Us Part 2 would look and perform smoothly on a gaming PC; however, there was reason to be concerned about a handheld version. The Steam Deck is a technical marvel, but it is easy to forget that it is only a handheld gaming device with limited horsepower.

Also read: Is Monster Hunter Wilds Steam Deck certified?

Fortunately, the Steam Deck is more than qualified to handle Ellie's brutal quest for revenge, and you can play through the lengthy campaign on the go. If you already had your fill with the revenge quest, you can always play the No Return mode in your free time.

Here are all the PC requirements and the recommended settings for the various graphics presets:

Minimum:

Storage: 150 GB SSD

150 GB SSD RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT CPU: Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i3-8100, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Graphics Preset: Low

Recommended:

Storage: 150 GB SSD

150 GB SSD RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5700 CPU: Intel Core i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Graphics Preset: Medium

High:

Storage: 150 GB SSD

150 GB SSD RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6800 CPU: Intel Core i7-9700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-9700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Graphics Preset: High

Very High:

Storage: 150 GB SSD

150 GB SSD RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900XT CPU: Intel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Graphics Preset: Very High

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is available on PlayStation 5 and will be released on PC and Steam Decks worldwide on April 3, 2025.

