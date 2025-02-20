Is Monster Hunter Wilds Steam Deck certified?

Monster Hunter Wilds is about to be released on February 28, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, and the gaming community is already clamoring for the billion-dollar question: Can a Steam Deck run Capcom's latest project without a hitch?

Unfortunately, early tests have proven that this ambitious entry to the Monster Hunter franchise is not optimized for your powerful handheld gaming PC.

While the game may not be ready for the Steam Deck, you can always try it on other platforms. Perhaps the developers are working hard to get this title Steam Deck verified before the release date. There is no telling what wonders Capcom developers can achieve in a few days.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on the writer's speculation, and Capcom has yet to announce an official confirmation.

Monster Hunter Wilds may not work properly on a Steam Deck

The latest entry to the Monster Hunter franchise might have been a little too much for the modest Steam Deck (Image via Capcom)

While the game has yet to be released, early testers have stated that Monster Hunter Wilds can run on the Steam Deck, but it will not be a good gaming experience. Unlike other games, such as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the developers released an official announcement about the PC port being playable on the handheld gaming rig, which was released on the same day.

Also read: Can you play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck?

Normally, the developers would announce if an upcoming game would be Steam Deck verified a few days before it launches worldwide, but Capcom has been radio silent about the subject. Perhaps Monster Hunter Wilds is too big of a game for the handheld device to manage, unlike other gaming consoles, but the developers could tweak it with a few optimization patches to get it up and running.

If you are eager to dive into the game and don't have the time to wait for a Steam Dech patch, you can always play it on an Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, or a PC. Playing video games on a high-end PC is arguably the best way to experience AAA titles in 2025, and you can even customize the settings.

Also read: Is Avowed Coming the PlayStation?

Early testers claim that even setting the latest Monster Hunter entry with the lowest graphics and quality configurations results in a messy experience. This game likely pushed the Steam Deck's capabilities to its absolute limit, where it's struggling to output decent image quality and smooth performance.

The chances of Capcom figuring this out soon are high, but it is best to measure expectations realistically. Monster Hunter Wilds will still launch worldwide on the target release date, but that doesn't guarantee that the game will be playable on the Steam Deck.

