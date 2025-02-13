Is Avowed coming to PlayStation?

Avowed is an upcoming game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. Nowadays, if a game is published by a first-party studio of one of the major gaming companies—Sony Interactive Entertainment, Nintendo, and Xbox Game Studios—these titles would be locked out of rival platforms. While the game is not coming to the PlayStation 5, some fans are still optimistic.

Microsoft's current direction of sharing first-party titles with competitors leans toward the possibility of a potential port. The game is scheduled to be released on February 19, 2025, for the Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, but that doesn't mean Avowed won't come to PlayStation 5 indefinitely. We take a closer look at the possibilities of a potential port.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and the author's opinion.

The game director of Avowed might have confirmed a PlayStation 5 port is coming

The gaming community shouldn't give up on a potential PlayStation 5 port just yet (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios have been battling head-to-head for years with high-quality first-party exclusives, but the latter has always been at a disadvantage. Sony has built a pantheon of great exclusives that kept the PlayStation brand thriving, while Microsoft still struggles in that department. Perhaps Obsidian Games' latest project will shift the tide.

The Xbox community doesn't have the same luxury as PlayStation users regarding exclusive titles, and some fans are not totally on board with the company's current direction of shipping exclusives to both PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. While Avowed is coming to PC, Xbox consoles, and even Game Pass, it is rumoured to come to PlayStation 5 soon as well.

In a recent interview, game director Carrie Patel was put on the hot seat after a flurry of rapid-fire questions about the game. While most questions are about Avowed and its lore, Patel might have hinted at a potential PlayStation 5 port. While there was no explicit confirmation of Avowed coming to PlayStation, her reaction might have been a giveaway.

Game developers have worked on a project for years and would love to get these games into players' hands, regardless of their console of choice. Removing console exclusivity will allow Avowed to shine, especially with the consensus of more PlayStation 5s sold than the current Xbox lineup. Patel may not have confirmed it but it does give fans something to hold on to.

Xbox Game Studios is no longer interested in console exclusives

Most of the heavy hitters have already been shipped or will be ported to rival consoles (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Xbox community was initially excited to see Phil Spencer make bold moves with his acquisitions, including Obsidian Entertainment in 2018. Fans expected to see some change to the games' lineup. Unfortunately, Spencer's expensive shopping spree didn't do much, especially with lackluster receptions from critics and fans and the timed exclusivity window structure.

Playground Games recently announced that Forza Horizon 5 would come to PlayStation 5 this spring. This is one of the few major first-party games for the Xbox brand. If Spencer is comfortable with sharing one of the oldest franchises, it's only a matter of time before Avowed follows suit.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of the few games the Xbox community has, and not everyone was pleased with the surprise announcement of a PlayStation 5 port coming this year. This further proves that Spencer's new strategy is shifting toward becoming a third-party gaming company. Any original IP like Avowed could be released as a timed exclusive before being ported.

There is nothing wrong with the third-party strategy, but it does drive a wedge between the company and the loyal Xbox fan base. For years, they have been begging for high-quality exclusives to brag about or at least have for themselves only to see these games ported in a blink of an eye. It wouldn't be a surprise if the developers announced an official PlayStation 5 port for Avowed later this year.

Conclusion

At this point, some fans will not be surprised if Avowed does come to the PlayStation 5 later this year (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Obsidian Entertainment has worked on Avowed for years, and Carrie Patel would love to have more people play the game. Xbox Game Studios has been on murky waters, and its recent decisions would convince the gaming community that any Xbox exclusive will likely be ported to PlayStation or Nintendo sooner rather than later.

The chances of this game coming to PlayStation 5 are extremely high, especially if you look at Microsoft's recent track record. At this point, any game from Xbox Games Studios is a possible candidate for being ported.

Avowed will be released on February 19, 2025, for the Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

