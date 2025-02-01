Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales vs Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Similarities and differences explored

The Spider-Man games got a major facelift after Insomniac Games took these iconic heroes for a new spin. The developers crafted an original universe big enough for Peter Parker and Miles Morales to coexist as Spider-Men, along with a coterie of villains and compelling storylines. Insomniac Games has released three games thus far, and the last two have striking similarities and distinct differences.

We look at how the recent entry to the series stands apart from the shorter follow-up featuring Miles Morales as Spider-Man.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion about the games mentioned.

Similarities between Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2

1) Miles Morales is playable in both games

Miles Morales is back and better than ever in the highly anticipated sequel (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While Miles Morales was a playable character in certain sections of the first Spider-Man game, his parts were not the fan favorite, to say the least. Miles didn't have his powers during the Martin Li and Devil's Breath incident and was reduced to stealth missions, which ruins the pacing after fighting baddies as the other webslinger.

In the sequel, Miles gets used to his powers after being bitten by another spider and becomes a competent hero after his solo adventure without his mentor in his spinoff game. Under Peter's tutelage, New York City became twice as safe with two Spider-Men swinging around fighting crime.

2) District progress levels

The city is massive, and each district has a few objectives before attaining 100% completion (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Insomniac Games had to implement an open-world structure to give the players the full experience. Being vigilantes, the Spider-Men can explore different districts to accomplish side missions, fetch quests, clear enemy bases, and discover collectibles.

3) Cosmetics and other outfits

It wouldn't be a Spider-Man adventure if the heroes didn't have an extensive wardrobe (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

One of the best parts about being a superhero is the outfit. Miles and Peter have seen their fair share of costume changes, and both entries offer a healthy selection of alternate suits. In the sequel, players can modify a specific suit and give it different color schemes while maintaining the same style.

While the style system is absent in Miles Morales, both games did justice to the suit system. The developers wanted to prove anyone can wear the mask and that players don't have to share the same suit for a unique experience.

4) A compelling story

The storytelling in each game has been top-notch (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The developers didn't shy away from tackling mature themes in the latest entry, which appeals to many fans. Miles Morales may be a much younger Spider-Man, but his solo adventure was heavy for a kid his age, and being able to handle the situation was a rite of passage for the young hero.

In the sequel, the developers described it as their Empire Strikes Back, which is saying something considering how the Star Wars film ended in 1980. Both heroes are in a rough spot and make tough decisions for the greater good. Insomniac Games knows when to push for the emotional beats and tug the heartstrings as fans try their best not to sob.

Differences between Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man 2

1) Platform availability

PlayStation 4 can't run the latest entry (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Miles Morales was a pleasant treat for fans, especially after it was announced the game would be released as a cross-gen title for PlayStation 4 and 5. While the older PlayStation can't give players the same sensation and feeling of playing on a DualSense controller or the impressive load speeds, it was serviceable.

The sequel was built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5, and it runs fantastically, especially on a Pro model. The PC port was just released a while ago, and some players have encountered a few problems that can be easily solved with our guide to the best PC settings.

2) Bigger map

The sequel is twice as large (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While the first game and Miles Morales share the same map with a few notable changes, the sequel took a massive leap to expand and feature other boroughs like Queens and Brooklyn. The larger map would lead to more optional activities, like side missions, to take place off the island of Manhattan, and it was a clever way to make the world feel much larger.

Players can swing across the New York skyline and thwart attacks from Kraven's hunters or save civilians from Venom's symbiote army in the sequel, and these are much more challenging than fighting the next Wilson Fisk wannabe in Miles Morales' humble outing.

3) New traversal methods

The traversal mechanics have been enhanced in the sequel (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Web swinging is Spidey's default method of transportation, and it is near perfect in the first game; however, the developers caved in and made it better while adding new options like the web wings and wind tunnels. The player base has been begging for the web wings for the first game, and their prayers have been answered in the sequel.

This mechanic was absent from Miles Morales and was integrated into the sequel with a necessary story. Peter and Miles are brilliant and innovative, and with their collective intelligence, they realize they need more ways to get around the city faster.

4) Fast travel and loading screens

No loading screens? No problem! (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In Miles Morales, Miles was given a free pass to use the subway system courtesy of his uncle Aaron, also known as the Prowler. This mechanic is useful for getting from one side of the city to the next in seconds; however, in the sequel, it will greatly depend on how much activity the player has done in a specific district.

Both games run on the PlayStation 5, and there are no loading screens while fast-traveling. In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players immediately fly into the selected area in the blink of an eye. The incredible speeds of the PlayStation 5's SSD are a fraction of its true potential.

