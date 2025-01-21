Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released two years ago on the PlayStation 5 and is coming to PC on January 30, 2025. Insomniac Games has proven that great superhero stories can thrive in this immersive medium, which is why this sequel is worth revisiting, especially on a high-end gaming rig later this month.

The gaming community had high hopes for this sequel after the original game ended on a high note, followed by a brief spinoff adventure featuring Miles Morales. This story is much darker and more mature than fans are used to, which is necessary to remind the audience that these heroes are not perfect despite their best efforts.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes the heroes on a dark path

The developers managed to scrounge up the right villains to push Peter to the edge of moral bankruptcy (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Insomniac Games was on the cusp of greatness to tell another original story through Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Peter and Miles share the Spider-Man codename as they face new threats like Kraven the Hunter and Venom, who mean to challenge their moral sensibilities. Peter is struggling to make ends meet to make sure Aunt May's house stays afloat, while Miles can't figure out how to balance his personal life as a kid and a superhero.

Tensions are getting higher, especially after the return of Harry Osborn, Peter's childhood best friend and Norman Osborn's only son, who is living on borrowed time thanks to the healing capabilities of the symbiote acquired by Doctor Curt Connors, also known as the Lizard. After enduring enough pain and emotional trauma, Peter is on the brink of losing himself and the people he loves the most.

It is natural for two friends to drift apart, especially when both are experiencing different struggles.

Miles had a better experience than Peter because his mother, Rio Morales, and the entire neighborhood block of Harlem knew his secret and embraced him with open arms. Still feeling guilty after his father's death and the emergence of his killer, Miles had to learn his lesson the hard way of moving on without forgiving.

At the start of the game, Flint Marko's Sandman is wreaking havoc again, not out of hate but out of fear. Sergei Kravinoff, better known as Kraven the Hunter, decides to explore new hunting grounds in the Big Apple as he hunts for a worthy opponent to lead him to his deathbed.

Former Raft escapees and Sinister Six members, like Scorpion and Mr. Negative, were his next candidates, which sets Miles' on his journey of revenge.

Fortunately, unlike his mentor, Miles learned to let go of his anger and made peace with Mr. Negative. He is now given a second chance to redeem himself, showing his compassion as a positive trait of being Spider-Man.

As for Peter, he is emotionally exhausted from losing his aunt and is not about to let go of his best friend.

Kraven is the perfect villain for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since he is much more conniving than the average New York villain. After a near-death experience, Harry revealed his unique abilities and decided to take on the superhero path until his symbiote transferred to Peter, granting him greater powers.

Without the suit to keep him alive, Harry urges Peter to return it or find Connors to develop a cure. Throughout the story, Peter's Spider-Man becomes much more ruthless before he wears the symbiote, which makes him insufferable towards MJ and Harry. The symbiote's corruption ended after a physical altercation with Miles during a rescue attempt; however, the damage is already done.

The story is about second chances and clinging to who a person used to be. Harry and Peter are fueled by their dream to change the world, while Kraven is unwilling to die without a fight. Things end on a sour note after Venom reveals himself to the world and plans to take over.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes the fans on a darker adventure, but the gameplay has improved significantly.

Better gameplay and traversal mechanics

While the web swinging in the original game was refined in Miles Morales with new dash abilities courtesy of his venom powers, Insomniac Games added a highly requested feature in Marvel's Spider-Man 2: the web wings. The Spider-Men can glide through wind tunnels for greater speeds, and thanks to the SSD in the PlayStation 5, loading times are essentially extinct.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is much more expansive than the previous two games; however, it is much shorter to an extent. Players can easily glide through the different districts and accomplish optional content like clearing Hunter bases, removing symbiote nests, and other side missions.

New York is and always will be a two Spider-Man job (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The sequel has new combat features like gadgets and accessories. Peter is at a disadvantage since Miles has more powers, and the developers implemented special attacks utilizing the robot arms and the symbiote. The Spider-Men can block or parry incoming attacks and counter with a deadly flourish.

Conclusion

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the definition of a good sequel (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Insomniac Games didn't waste any time with this project and wanted players to get back in the action. Both heroes are at their most vulnerable; however, as the Spider-Men, they rise above the situation and get up on their feet, proving that they are greater together.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 took everything great from the previous games and made it even grander. It is easy to forget that these games can tell an overarching story, and while there is no confirmation of when the third chapter is releasing, fans can replay all Spider-Man games on PlayStation and PC whenever they want.

