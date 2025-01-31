Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released on January 30, 2025, and it's creating quite a buzz in the gaming community. The much-awaited sequel looks absolutely stunning on PC, but is also quite demanding on the hardware.

Luckily, those who own the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti GPU can run the game at relatively high settings. While it'd be a challenge to run it at 4K, they can easily run it at 1440p or 1080p and still get amazing visuals.

In this article, we'll look into the best Spider-Man 2 PC settings for the systems featuring the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

The best RTX 3070 settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC runs incredibly well on the RTX 3070 (Image via Insomniac Games)

The RTX 3070 GPU handles the game remarkably well. We've set the display resolution to 1440p with the Very High graphics preset, and the game still shows framerates of up to 50 fps. This is quite impressive. Moreover, we've turned on Ray Tracing and have set it to High, thus providing the best visual experience for the card's capability.

DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode. As such, it focuses on providing better visuals by amping up the resolution even more.

Also, if you want to squeeze in a bit more performance, you can always bring the resolution down to 1080p. In that case, the game shows upwards of 68fps even with RTX and DLSS turned on. For those wanting even higher framerates, turn off Ray Tracing, but keep DLSS on — this should get you over 80fps.

These are the settings for Spider-Man 2 on an RTX 3070 system:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: Off

Off Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Very High

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Very High

Very High Ambient Occlusion: XeGTAO

XeGTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Very High

Very High Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Very High

Very High Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 0

0 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

The best RTX 3070 Ti settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC runs incredibly well on the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Insomniac Games)

The configuration for the RTX 3070 Ti are fairly similar to that of the 3070, with just a few tweaks to the graphics settings. Spider-Man 2 runs at an average of 60fps at 1440p resolution with Ray Tracing set to High and DLSS set to Quality mode. The textures here look stunning, particularly with the Ray Tracing preset set to High.

Those wanting more performance can reduce the resolution or turn on Ray Tracing. We recommend you don't turn on FSR Frame Generation as it will reduce the picture quality.

These are the settings for Spider-Man 2 on an RTX 3070 Ti system:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: Off

Off Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Very High

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Very High

Very High Ambient Occlusion: RTAO

RTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: High

High Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Very High

Very High Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Very High

Very High Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 0

0 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

