Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4080

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's highly anticipated PC port was released on January 30, 2025. The game is a much-awaited sequel to the original blockbuster. It is on the demanding side when it comes to the system requirements. However, if you own an RTX 4080 GPU, you can not only run the game smoothly but also play it at some of the highest settings.

We look into the best Spider-Man 2 PC settings for the systems featuring the RTX 4080 GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 4080 GPU.

The best RTX 4080 settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC looks amazing on the RTX 4080 (Image via Insomniac Games)

The game looks stunning on the RTX 4080. It runs very smoothly at 2K resolution and shows framerates of up to 75fps. We've turned on DLSS and set it to Quality mode; thus, the game prioritizes the overall image quality by rendering it at a slightly higher resolution before upscaling it.

RTX has been set to high, so you can expect super high-quality textures. Moreover, texture quality, crowd density, and level of detail have all been set to Ultra, making the world look a lot more realistic and immersive.

These are the settings for the RTX 4080:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: Off

Off Upscale Method: Off

Off Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

