Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4080

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's highly anticipated PC port was released on January 30, 2025. The game is a much-awaited sequel to the original blockbuster. It is on the demanding side when it comes to the system requirements. However, if you own an RTX 4080 GPU, you can not only run the game smoothly but also play it at some of the highest settings.
We look into the best Spider-Man 2 PC settings for the systems featuring the RTX 4080 GPU.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 4080 GPU.
The best RTX 4080 settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC
The game looks stunning on the RTX 4080. It runs very smoothly at 2K resolution and shows framerates of up to 75fps. We've turned on DLSS and set it to Quality mode; thus, the game prioritizes the overall image quality by rendering it at a slightly higher resolution before upscaling it.
RTX has been set to high, so you can expect super high-quality textures. Moreover, texture quality, crowd density, and level of detail have all been set to Ultra, making the world look a lot more realistic and immersive.
These are the settings for the RTX 4080:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: Off
- Upscale Quality: DLSS
- Upscale Sharpness: Quality
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: High
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 10
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 10
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: On
