All Monster Hunter Wilds confirmed monsters

Monster Hunter Wilds' monsters list includes a host of new and returning names. While we don't know all that we will face in the Forgotten Lands yet, there are plenty that Capcom has already confirmed. Given that the game's title and its core gameplay cycle revolves around monsters and their variety, it's not surprising that players are eager to learn the creatures they will test their might against.

So what kinds of encounters will be available in MH Wilds? Let's find out. Meanwhile, you can check out our Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds guide to learn an important combat mechanic.

Monster Hunter Wilds' monster list: All we know so far

The following monsters will be seen in Monster Hunter Wilds:

New monsters in MH Wilds

Monsters Main Habitat Arkveld Unknown Rey Dau Windward Plains Quematrice Windward Plains Doshaguma Windward Plains Chatacabra Windward Plains Balahara Windward Plains Nu Udra Oilwell Basin Ajarakan Oilwell Basin Rompopolo Oilwell Basin Uth Duna Scarlet Forest Lala Barina Scarlet Forest Hirabami Iceshard Cliffs

Returning monsters in MH Wilds

Monsters Gore Magala Nerscylla Gravios Gypceros Rathian Congala Yian Kut-Ku

Once the game arrives, we will update the two lists with all monsters, their item drops, and other relevant information. If past trends are to be believed, we will likely see different variants of monsters too in MH Wilds. Furthermore, looking through recent datamines and leaks, the community believes that Lagiacrus is sure to be a part of the upcoming game.

These are all the confirmed monsters at the time of writing that players will encounter during their time in Monster Hunter Wilds. It is likely that the new monsters will be linked with the game's mainline story, while some of the returning monsters might rather be found once you get into High Rank. Nevertheless, we cannot know for sure right now, and will have to wait for the game to release on February 28, 2025.

