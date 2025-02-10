All Monster Hunter Wilds confirmed monsters

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 10, 2025 17:17 GMT
Arkveld, Monster Hunter Wilds
Arkveld, Monster Hunter Wilds' flagship (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds' monsters list includes a host of new and returning names. While we don't know all that we will face in the Forgotten Lands yet, there are plenty that Capcom has already confirmed. Given that the game's title and its core gameplay cycle revolves around monsters and their variety, it's not surprising that players are eager to learn the creatures they will test their might against.

So what kinds of encounters will be available in MH Wilds? Let's find out. Meanwhile, you can check out our Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds guide to learn an important combat mechanic.

Monster Hunter Wilds' monster list: All we know so far

The following monsters will be seen in Monster Hunter Wilds:

New monsters in MH Wilds

Ajarakan in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)
MonstersMain Habitat
ArkveldUnknown
Rey DauWindward Plains
QuematriceWindward Plains
DoshagumaWindward Plains
ChatacabraWindward Plains
BalaharaWindward Plains
Nu UdraOilwell Basin
AjarakanOilwell Basin
RompopoloOilwell Basin
Uth DunaScarlet Forest
Lala BarinaScarlet Forest
HirabamiIceshard Cliffs
Trending

Returning monsters in MH Wilds

Gore Magala in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)
Monsters
Gore Magala
Nerscylla
Gravios
Gypceros
Rathian
Congala
Yian Kut-Ku

Once the game arrives, we will update the two lists with all monsters, their item drops, and other relevant information. If past trends are to be believed, we will likely see different variants of monsters too in MH Wilds. Furthermore, looking through recent datamines and leaks, the community believes that Lagiacrus is sure to be a part of the upcoming game.

Also Read: How to download and use Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool

These are all the confirmed monsters at the time of writing that players will encounter during their time in Monster Hunter Wilds. It is likely that the new monsters will be linked with the game's mainline story, while some of the returning monsters might rather be found once you get into High Rank. Nevertheless, we cannot know for sure right now, and will have to wait for the game to release on February 28, 2025.

Also Read: All available weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

More from Sportskeeda
