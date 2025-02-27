How does Elemental damage work in Monster Hunter Wilds? 

Elemental damage in Monster Hunter Wilds proves to be very effective with particular weapons. Such damage primarily nullifies a monster's elements, making it prominently effective against creatures with strong elemental abilities. Proper usage of Elemental damage can always give bonus damage on every hit, with the possibility of delivering constant extra damage.

This guide serves as a guide to understanding Elemental damage in Monster Hunter Wilds and its proper application.

Elemental damage in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

Elemental damage can be effective with weapons with fast attack speed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter games have two categories of damage: Raw and Elemental. Melee weapons with high DPS (damage per second) and low flexibility find great benefits in Raw damage. Meanwhile, ranged weapons and ones with fast attack speed benefit more from Elemental damage.

Elemental damage includes the following attributes:

Fire

Water

Ice

Thunder

Dragon

Notably, MH Wilds includes Statuses that can significantly impact either the player or the monster in combat. Although both Elementals and Statuses can inflict Blights, they embody different facets.

Difference between Elemental Blights and Status Blights

Elemental Blights remain active for an extended period and can be gradually stacked. These are also limited to inflicting Passive damage and a damage modifier. In contrast, Status Blights remain active for a shorter time frame or inflict damage in brief intervals. They can be employed to deliver either Active or Passive damage.

All available Statuses and Elements in Monster Hunter are shown below:

Statuses

Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Stun

Blastblight

Bleeding

Effluvium

Elements

Fireblight (Fire)

Waterblight (Water)

Iceblight (Ice)

Thunderblight (Thunder)

Dragonblight (Dragon)

Why is Elemental damage crucial in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Utilizing Elemental damage can be highly advantageous, as it inflicts bonus damage with each strike. Nonetheless, when pursuing a monster, you must employ the element that corresponds to that monster's vulnerability. By doing so, you will not only deliver the base DPS of your weapon but also impose additional damage through the Elemental attribute.

All elements and their proper utilization are shown below:

Fireblight > Ice Element

Iceblight > Fire Element

Iceblight > Thunder Element

Thunderblight > Water Element

Dragonblight > Dragon Element

Don't forget to check the in-game Field Guide for insights about a particular Monster's elemental vulnerability.

