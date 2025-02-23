How to perform Offset Attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds

Offset Attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds are newly-introduced weapon combos to counter monsters' attacks efficiently. This fighting mechanic allows you to stagger monsters while also dealing great damage. However, perfectly executing an Offset Attack can be confusing as it has some restrictions.

This guide will show you how to effectively perform Offset Attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds.

All available weapons to perform Offset Attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds

Only a few heavy melee weapons can perform Offset Attacks in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The following is a list of all the Offset Attacks (revealed in beta) that are only available to heavy melee weapons:

Hammer

Switch Axe

Great Sword

Heavy Bowgun

Hunting Horn

You can successfully counter an enemy's strike and execute a counterattack utilizing Offset Attacks. The appropriate timing allows for dealing significant damage to the enemy monster and pursuing a charged combo.

Note: The article will be updated accordingly if new weapons are introduced after the official MHW release.

Offset Attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds: Weapons combo guide

Hammer

Hammer in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Hammer's Offset Attack combo is shown below:

PlayStation : Triangle → Triangle → Triangle

: Triangle → Triangle → Triangle Xbox : Y → Y → Y

: Y → Y → Y PC: Left click → Left click → Left click

Switch Axe

Switch Axe in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Switch Axe's Offset Attack combo is shown below:

PlayStation : Triangle+Circle

: Triangle+Circle Xbox : Y+B

: Y+B PC: Left click + Right click

Before initiating the Offset Attack, the weapon needs to be in Axe Mode. Following a successful Offset Attack, a finisher can be performed by pressing Y/B/Left click.

Great Sword

Switch Axe in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Great Sword's Offset Attack combo is shown below:

PlayStation : Hold - Triangle+Circle → Triangle

: Hold - Triangle+Circle → Triangle Xbox : Hold - Y+B → Y

: Hold - Y+B → Y PC: Hold Left click+Right click → Left click

This Offset Attack can be stacked to a maximum of three levels, necessitating precise timing of the combination. To initiate, press and hold Triangle+Circle, and release these buttons when the monster’s attack strikes you. Subsequently, you can execute a follow-up attack by pressing Triangle.

Heavy Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Heavy Bowgun's Offset Attack combo is shown below:

PlayStation : Hold - L2+Circle (in Ignition Mode)

: Hold - L2+Circle (in Ignition Mode) Xbox : Hold - LT+B (in Ignition Mode)

: Hold - LT+B (in Ignition Mode) PC: Hold - Focus Mode+Left click (in Ignition Mode)

In this scenario, activating the Ignition Mode is essential for successfully executing the Offset Attack.

Hunting Horn

Hunting Horn in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Hunting Horn's Offset Attack combo is shown below:

PlayStation : Triangle+Circle → Circle → Triangle+Circle → Triangle → Triangle+Circle+R2

: Triangle+Circle → Circle → Triangle+Circle → Triangle → Triangle+Circle+R2 Xbox : Y+B → B → Y+B → Y → Y+B+RT

: Y+B → B → Y+B → Y → Y+B+RT PC: Left click+Right click → Right click → Left click+Right click → Left click → Left click+Right click + R

Upon acquiring the Offset Melody, initiate an offset attack just before the impact of a monster’s strike. Accumulate the Offset Melody to carry out an Offset Attack effectively.

