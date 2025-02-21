Monster Hunter Wilds release time countdown 

The Monster Hunter Wilds release time is out for both PC and console users. Players can prepare accordingly to dive into the upcoming installment of the popular series. We already got glimpses of what Monster Hunter Wilds is all about in the betas and the first few hours of gameplay.

If you are still wondering whether or not to pre-order the game, you can read our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview to have an idea of what to expect.

Read on to learn about Monster Hunter Wilds release time and find a countdown timer.

Monster Hunter Wilds release countdown: Time and Date

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to come out on February 28, 2025, on PC at 9 pm PT (Feb 27) / 12 am ET / 5 am GMT / 2 pm JST / 1 pm SGT / 6 pm NZDT. The game will release on consoles at 12 am local time around the world (except 9 pm PT for those in that time zone).

The attached countdown timer should help you keep a tab on when Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled to release on PC in your region:

Those who will play on PC can check out our Monster Hunter Wilds PC system requirements. The MHWilds Benchmark Tool will also help you find out how your system will fare running the game. Our MHW pre-order guide discusses bonuses and editions that are on offer.

Monster Hunter Wilds has players explore the Forbidden Lands and the mysterious monster, Arkveld. The flagship creature was featured in the second open beta, where hunters could battle it. We have also learned about the Apex Monsters of the various regions in the game.

