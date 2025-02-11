Monster Hunter Wilds preview: We are in for a treat

As the final checks for the Monster Hunter Wilds preview were being completed and I sat patiently looking at the game’s main menu, I was both giddy and curious. Capcom had gathered a bunch of us video game journalists and Monster Hunter fans in Bangkok early in January this year with the promise of about five hours of main story gameplay preview and two special hunts.

While getting to play the next generation of MH more than a month before its launch is in itself an exciting affair, I was nervous about how Wilds was going to turn out. Open Beta had a few hiccups, especially optimization issues, and the community was wondering how Capcom was planning for the sixth generation.

Six hours and a lunch break in between later, I was left disappointed - that I was being told I couldn’t continue to play anymore and had to wait till February 28.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Greatsword (Image via Capcom)

Before I dive into the monsters I faced, how far I played, and what I thought about all of it, I must first point out how great the Greatsword (pardon the intentional crude repetition) feels.

Be it the meaty chomps, the swings, and the general movement and damage, I can’t wait to main it through MH Wilds and sink it deep into Arkveld. While I did try out almost all of the weapons in training and in combat, there’s something alluring about Wilds’ Greatsword that I couldn’t look away from.

With that said and done, Monster Hunter Wilds focuses on setting up the world, the characters within it, and the story the developers are trying to tell. And from the little time I spent in the gameworld and interacting with all that it offers, I think the devs have managed to introduce those elements without impacting the core gameplay of monster hunting.

I loved learning about the Kunafa village, the inhabitants there, and their culture. The Wudwuds in the Scarlet Forest have their own personality and characteristics that will surely interest players once they meet them. What I mean to say is that Capcom has created more than wooden blocks upon which they hung rudimentary dialogs that you skip through to meet the next large monster.

No, there’s a story here for you to learn, optional dialog branches that let you learn more context and history, and voice acting (especially that of the hunter) adding to the immersion. You can of course skip most of it and be on your way, but the devs want you to invest in the game’s story.

Quematric in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

As mentioned before, all this doesn’t mean that the core gameplay has been forgotten. Rest assured veteran hunters, you get to hunt down monsters (again and again), get the bits and pieces you want, craft new stuff with the help of Gemma, and then rush out yet again to whup some other monster.

During my preview time, I took down Chatacabra, Doshaguma, Quematrice, Balahara, Lala Barina, Congalala, and Uth Duna. The last one had a few NPCs show up to help (story-reason). Nevertheless, I felt that there was an ease in the gameplay and the changes introduced (like the Seikret) synergized well.

This doesn’t mean the game’s difficulty has been compromised but that the game will be more approachable to new players who are willing to be attentive and dig in to learn.

Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The first part of the Monster Hunter Wilds preview involved the aforementioned monsters and had me explore the Windward Plains and the Scarlet Forest. Capcom claims that Monster Hunter Wilds brings “a living world” and my experience was nothing short.

The changing environment and the inclemencies tie in well with what the devs have envisioned. The herd mentality is not only interesting in combat but also makes for a more immersive gameworld (Ceratonoth’s huddling together in the Windward Plains).

Special mention must be given to the graphics - the world, the character designs, and the monsters look gorgeous. I know, I know there may or may not be issues on PC and I hope that the latter is the case.

But Monster Hunter Wilds looks beautiful. You will immediately notice the details on the foliage and the environment around and this is more starkly noticeable when you go into Scarlet Forest and hunt Lala Barina.

Rompopolo and Nerscylla

With the first half of the preview over, I was whisked to a different save state in order to check out two monster quests - Rompopolo and Nerscylla. The former is a Monster Hunter Wilds’ debutant and one that lurks in the Oilwell Basin. The Brute Wyvern makes good use of its surroundings and its physical characteristics (a mosquito-like proboscis) that can cause some difficulty to hunters.

While it didn’t feel like a significant challenge, I loved the new monster design and how it was integrated into the gameplay. Be it a new addition or a return from previous generations, it’s clear that Capcom dwells on whether the monsters fit into the game.

Fighting Nerscylla (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

While Nerscylla’s return will surely put a smile on the faces of a lot of people from the community, this was the only monster in the entirety of the preview that gave me a bit of a hard time. Juggling between the various ailments it can cause, sidestepping its swinging Spider-Man moments, and dodging its ever-elongating chompers, I tried my best to slam my Greatsword and bring it down.

Gameplay Performance

Having already mentioned performance and optimization here and there, let’s come to how my playthrough went. The game was set to “prioritize resolution” and HDR was turned off. It played without any noticeable hitch and in all its glory for the entire time I was in-game.

After the concerns raised by the first Open Beta, I was apprehensive regarding how the game would play. Thankfully, it’s clear such wrinkles and creases have been ironed out at least on the PS5.

Monster Hunter Wilds Preview shows we are in for a treat

Gather dear hunters (Image via Capcom)

I think it's safe to say that Monster Hunter Wilds is trying to not only refine its core gameplay mechanic but also work and build on the mise-en-scene and paratexts to provide a fuller experience. For example, the presence of Focus Mode streamlines the movement and aiming required to deal damage to a mobile target while optimal healing quickens the process.

There may be some who voice that this is a different kind of Monster Hunter experience. I would contend that that is not necessarily a bad thing.

