How to download and use Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool

The Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool is finally available for PC players. Once downloaded, it allows them to check how their current hardware setup will fare in running the final version of the game. While we already know the MHW PC System Requirements, we advise players to use this dedicated software to gain a fair idea regarding their system's performance.

Capcom initially mentioned a benchmark tool possibly being released during the December 2024 Community Update. The application finally appeared after the MH Wilds Showcase on February 4, 2025. This article covers how to download and use the MHW Benchmark tool.

Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool: How to download

To download the MHW Benchmark tool, follow these steps:

Go to Monster Hunter Wilds listing on Steam.

Scroll down and you will notice the option - "Download Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark."

Hit download and complete the installation.

MHW Benchmark Tool (Image via Capcom/Screenshot by Sportskeeda Gaming)

The tool is available for free and requires around 25 GB of space on your hard disk. The time to download and install it will depend on your internet speed and hardware.

Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool: How to use

Here's how to use the MHW Benchmark Tools once you have it installed:

Launch application.

Wait for the shaders to load.

Select language.

You can tinker with the graphics and other relevant settings from Options.

Choose the Benchmark option.

option. Wait for the tool to complete its run, after which you will get a final card regarding the performance.

You will get to see various in-game cut scenes from the open beta test, along with some gameplay sequences where you can't control the character. Once the tool completes its run, you will get the following information:

A remark on how well the game will run (Good, Excellent, etc)

Score

Average FPS

Your PC Specs

Options to go to the Steam Store, Return to Title Screen, and Exit Benchmark

MHWilds Benchmark Tool Result (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

The initial open beta test in 2024 raised concerns among the players regarding how well Monster Hunter Wilds will run on PC. The Benchmark Tool at least provides an idea of how well the game will run.

