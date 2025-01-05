5 reasons why you need to play Monster Hunter World while waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds, the new title from the franchise developed by Capcom, is set to be released on February 28, 2025. Just like its predecessors, the game will pose you as a Monster Hunter trying to explore the ruthlessly dangerous yet beautiful and diverse world of The Forbidden Lands. This new installment has seen much hype and anticipation. However, if you cannot wait to play it, you can revisit a previous amazing Monster Hunter game to do your homework.

This article lists several reasons why you should play Monster Hunter World before booting up Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why you need to revisit Monster Hunter World before playing Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Engaging gameplay

Monster Hunter World can be considered as one of the best RPG titles in recent times (Image via Capcom)

One of the many reasons to revisit the exciting lands of Monster Hunter World is that it is just that good of a game. World expands on the Monster Hunter formula, where players will need to focus their build on one of the 14 distinct weapons to defeat gigantic monsters in long-drawn battles of attrition.

Since your builds are focused around these weapons, you can easily switch between your primary weapons to create different builds, allowing for some flexible customization.

The combat in World will mostly revolve around searching for a particular gigantic monster, hunting it down, engaging in a long drawn-out bout, and conquering it to use its skin for upgrading your weapons. Resource management also plays an important role in World; you’ll need to constantly manage your health and maximum stamina to ensure you see the hunt to its conclusion.

2) A good entry point

World brings the Monster Hunter formula up to date (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter World is widely considered one of the best entry points into the franchise, due to its streamlined nature. The game is also extremely content-heavy, offering a lot of regions, builds, and monsters for the player to experience solo or with their friends through its co-op feature.

While this can already start to become overwhelming, the Iceborne expansion can essentially double the playtime of the game with its additional regions, weapons, and monsters. Players can expect Monster Hunter World to take a good chunk of time off their clock and exponentially shorten their wait for Monster Hunter Wilds.

3) Warmup for Monster Hunter Wilds

Playing World can help bring familiarity to Wilds (Image via Capcom)

World can also serve as a great way for Monster Hunter veterans to get their muscle memory active and for newcomers to get familiar with the Monster Hunter IP. Conquering World will help players understand the many complicated elements that the series is known for, allowing them to easily navigate the numerous menus and systems that exist in many entries of the franchise, and no doubt will also be carried over to Monster Hunter Wilds.

4) Will help you decide your main weapon for Wilds

Revisiting World can help you choose your best build in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

There are a total of 14 distinct weapons in World:

Long Sword

Great Sword

Dual Blades

Sword and Shield

Switch Axe

Charge Blade

Hammer

Hunting Horn

Lance

Gunlance

Insect Glaive

Bow

Light Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun

Choosing between the numerous weapons in Monster Hunter games can be a difficult decision, considering all of them play wildly differently from each other. Revisiting World before getting your hands on Monster Hunter Wilds can help you with that, considering your experience with the former can help you decide which weapons may suit you the most during your upcoming ventures.

Having a knowledge of the combat in World will also help you further appreciate the innovations introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds — such as a seamless yet massive open world.

5) Will help you understand the general progression of Monster Hunter games

Monster Hunter World is a great introduction to Monster Hunter's Forbidden Lands (Image via Capcom)

Playing Monster Hunter World will also help you understand how player progression in Monster Hunter games works. The Monster Hunter games generally rely on the core gameplay loop of you engaging in researching a particular monster, readying up, tracking them down, conquering or killing them, bringing them back to your base, and then using their organs to upgrade your gear.

