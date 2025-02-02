5 things to know before playing Monster Hunter Wilds 

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest mainline entry in the action RPG franchise is set to release on February 28, 2025. The title puts you in the shoes of a monster hunter as you explore the varied locales of the Forbidden Lands. As players get ready to hop on the new game, there are some things they should know before setting off on their adventures.

This article lists 5 important things you should know before buying Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things you should know before playing Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Wilds' connection to the Monster Hunter franchise

Although Wilds is set in the same universe, it introduces a brand new map and cast (Image via Capcom)

Wilds succeeds Monster Hunter Rise and is set in The Forbidden Lands. It puts you in the shoes of a new Hunter, and has you explore the region with your allies. A young survivor found at the border serves as an inciting event for the quest. This journey sees you conquer various monsters roaming the lands and then using their harvest to upgrade your gear.

Trending

The game introduces a new cast of characters and a fresh narrative, meaning you don't need to play the previous titles to follow this story. While it is set in the same universe, Wilds' narrative does not clash with previous Monster Hunter games, aside from passing mentions and references.

2) The platforms it will be available on

The game will be available on three platforms (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on three platforms. These will be:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam)

You can also place preorders for the game. The various digital editions and their prices are as follows:

Standard Edition for $69.99

Deluxe Edition for $89.99

Premium Deluxe Edition for $109.99

3) The various unique locations

The world of Monster Hunter is diverse, hostile, yet beautiful (Image via Capcom)

The title will be host to brand new environments. The map of Monster Hunter Wilds' features various distinct and unique biomes, out of which, the developers have revealed three, namely Winward Plains, Scarlet Forest, and Oilwell Basin.

An addition that makes these regions feel more immersive is the seasons update. All three biomes will experience changes during different seasons. They will be lush and vivid in the Plenty season, while Fallow will make them dull. Inclemency will be the most hostile of the three, hosting phenomena like sandstorms and downpours.

4) Combat additions

Wilds' combat will see an update (Image via Capcom)

Two new combat additions make Monster Hunter Wilds an exciting wait. The first of them is Focus Mode. In this mode, players will have precise control over their actions, as their character will block or attack exactly where the camera is facing. This makes it easier to direct attacks at a monster's weak points.

The second addition that goes hand-in-hand with Focus Mode is the Wounds system. Continuous attacks on a specific part of a monster will develop a wound. Targeting wounds will deal extra damage to enemies. Players can then deliver special 'Focus Strikes' to these wounds, dealing a massive chunk of damage and staggering them. However, this will destroy the wound, preventing further exploitation.

5) Other exciting improvements

Wilds has many more exciting additions (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds will also introduce several other gameplay changes. Firstly, armor is now no longer gender-locked. This gives more freedom to players who want to style their hunters without worrying about certain parameters. The new Seikret mount is another addition to the game. Along with it comes the option of a backup loadout, allowing you to switch between weapon loadouts on the fly.

Another major improvement in the game is the seamless open world. While earlier titles utilized a series of large, connected regions, Wilds will remove those boundaries. One major benefit from this change is that players can now undertake multiple quests, or even switch target monsters mid-mission, streamlining the hunting process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.