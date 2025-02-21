Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom's latest title in the Monster Hunter franchise. It's a follow-up to Monster Hunter World and is already gaining a cult following before its release. The game had two open beta testing phases, and over 400K players joined in on Steam alone.

We were fortunate to test the beta versions, which allowed us to prepare all the best graphics settings for various GPUs, including Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. Both graphics cards are capable of delivering 60 FPS as long as you apply the right settings.

In this article, you will find all the best Monster Hunter Wilds PC settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3080 Ti) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3080).

List of the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 3080

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was originally designed to play games at 4K. However, this four-year-old GPU can't play modern titles like Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K without degrading the performance too much. Therefore, we are opting for QHD resolution with a mix of Low, Medium, and High graphics settings to get a smooth 60 FPS in the game.

Here are all the best settings for PCs with Nvidia RTX 3080:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

List of the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 3080 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

Launched a year after its non-Ti counterpart, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti brings higher CUDA cores and memory to deliver an even better performance. This allows it to run Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K with 60+ FPS.

Apply the following settings for RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Balanced

: Balanced Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : Medium (ANISO x4)

: Medium (ANISO x4) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : Low

: Low Surface Quality : Low

: Low Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

These settings are optimized to deliver a good balance between performance and performance. As long as you apply the settings correctly, your PC should achieve a stable 60 FPS in the game.

