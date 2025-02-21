Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom's latest title in the Monster Hunter franchise. It's a follow-up to Monster Hunter World and is already gaining a cult following before its release. The game had two open beta testing phases, and over 400K players joined in on Steam alone.
We were fortunate to test the beta versions, which allowed us to prepare all the best graphics settings for various GPUs, including Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. Both graphics cards are capable of delivering 60 FPS as long as you apply the right settings.
In this article, you will find all the best Monster Hunter Wilds PC settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3080 Ti) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3080).
List of the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 3080
The Nvidia RTX 3080 was originally designed to play games at 4K. However, this four-year-old GPU can't play modern titles like Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K without degrading the performance too much. Therefore, we are opting for QHD resolution with a mix of Low, Medium, and High graphics settings to get a smooth 60 FPS in the game.
Here are all the best settings for PCs with Nvidia RTX 3080:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
List of the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 3080 Ti
Launched a year after its non-Ti counterpart, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti brings higher CUDA cores and memory to deliver an even better performance. This allows it to run Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K with 60+ FPS.
Apply the following settings for RTX 3080 Ti:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Medium (ANISO x4)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: Low
- Surface Quality: Low
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
These settings are optimized to deliver a good balance between performance and performance. As long as you apply the settings correctly, your PC should achieve a stable 60 FPS in the game.
