Monster Hunter Wilds Beta PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 4080

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to be released for PC on February 28, 2025, after an extended beta testing period. Capcom also released a benchmarking tool for the game, allowing players to test their PC before purchasing it.
The Nvidia RTX 4080 can play Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K resolution with good performance as long as you apply the right graphics settings. Without the correct settings, the game's framerate might drop below 60 and deliver an unpleasant experience.
This article showcases all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for users with an RTX 4080-based PC.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
List of the best graphics settings for
Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 4080
The Nvidia RTX 4080 has the raw power to play Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K with superior graphical fidelity. However, the default game settings are not suitable for this GPU and may ruin the performance and gameplay experience.
Here are all the best settings you must apply to get the best performance in Monster Hunter Wilds:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Medium
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: High
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
The above settings will help you achieve 60+ framerates on Nvidia RTX 4080 while delivering great visuals, thanks to the use of ray tracing. We chose a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings to achieve the perfect balance between graphical fidelity and performance.
