Monster Hunter Wilds Beta PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 4080

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to be released for PC on February 28, 2025, after an extended beta testing period. Capcom also released a benchmarking tool for the game, allowing players to test their PC before purchasing it.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 can play Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K resolution with good performance as long as you apply the right graphics settings. Without the correct settings, the game's framerate might drop below 60 and deliver an unpleasant experience.

This article showcases all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for users with an RTX 4080-based PC.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

List of the best graphics settings for

Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 4080

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 has the raw power to play Monster Hunter Wilds at 4K with superior graphical fidelity. However, the default game settings are not suitable for this GPU and may ruin the performance and gameplay experience.

Here are all the best settings you must apply to get the best performance in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

The above settings will help you achieve 60+ framerates on Nvidia RTX 4080 while delivering great visuals, thanks to the use of ray tracing. We chose a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings to achieve the perfect balance between graphical fidelity and performance.

