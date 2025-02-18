Has Monster Hunter Wilds been announced for Xbox Game Pass?

With Monster Hunter Wilds releasing globally on February 28, 2025, many fans are curious about its availability on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Over the past few years, we have seen some pretty big titles being featured on Game Pass on launch. However, unfortunately, there have been no announcements regarding Monster Hunter Wilds's release on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft rarely delays any announcements for major titles coming to Game Pass. However, since we have not yet heard about Monster Hunter Wilds making its way to this catalog subscription from Xbox and Capcom, it is safe to assume that the game will not be featured on Game Pass just yet. However, there is still a ray of hope for the future.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Can we expect to see Monster Hunter Wilds on Game Pass later down the line?

It is uncertain as of now if Wilds will be featured on Game Pass (Image via Capcom)

Even though nothing can be said for sure, it is not completely out of the question to assume that Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on Xbox Game Pass later. Guessing from their release pattern, the title might be playable via Game Pass in the future. For instance, Monster Hunter Rise, the prequel to Wilds, came out in 2021 but was added to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

To sum it up, you must buy the game if you want to play it when it comes out. Check out our pre-order guide to learn more about the various editions available. However, if you want to play the game for free, you will have to wait for a while.

