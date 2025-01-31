How to preload Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on PS5, Xbox series X/S, and PC

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be released on February 4, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games store. Warhorse Studios took time perfecting this highly anticipated sequel, and the gaming community is eager to see where this story will take Henry of Skalitz next.

Here is a quick rundown on how to preload the game. We've also gone over the main differences between the Standard and Gold editions to help you make an informative purchase.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 pre-load guide: How to get the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Players should start freeing some extra space on their consoles before installing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Steam || Warhorse Studios)

Warhorse Studios introduced a massive open-world sandbox with the first Kingdom Come Deliverance in 2018. It ran fairly well on previous generation hardware such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The developer even managed to shrink it down to accommodate the modest hardware and storage capabilities of the Nintendo Switch last year.

Fans should expect the sequel to be much larger in scope and scale. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners should free up at least 84 GB of storage, while PC players need about 100 GB to download the game on their powerful gaming rigs. It is also worth noting that the game can be preloaded a day or two before the release date on PlayStation 5 and PC, while Xbox Series X/S owners can preload sooner.

Players have two options for which edition to buy: the Standard edition includes the full base game on digital and a bonus quest called The Lion's Crest, while the Gold edition includes a few extra goodies. They will have access to all the standard edition items, but will also have an extra special cosmetic item called the Gallant Huntsman's Kit and the Expansion Pass if they purchase the Gold edition.

How to preload Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on PlayStation 5

Open the PlayStation Store.

Select either Standard or Gold edition, and then purchase it.

Start preloading on February 2, 2024, at 8:00 PST.

How to preload Kingdom Come Deliverance on Xbox Series X/S

Open the Microsoft Store.

Select either Standard or Gold edition.

After the transaction, you will have the option to preinstall the game right away

How to preload Kingdom Come Deliverance on PC (via Steam)

Open Steam on your PC.

Purchase either Standard or Gold edition.

The option to preload will be available on February 3, 2024, a day before the release date.

