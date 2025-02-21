Monster Hunter Wilds Beta PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4090

Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28, 2025. Capcom made the title available for testing multiple times via its Open Beta tests and also released a benchmarking tool. Players can download this tool to test how the game will run when it finally releases a week later.
We took the liberty of downloading the Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool, so you don't have to. The Nvidia RTX 4090 is among the most powerful GPUs in the world and can run the game with high visual fidelity and framerates, so long as you apply the right settings.
This article lists all the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on Nvidia RTX 4090.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 4090 PC?
The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a GPU designed to play games at 4K, so it will have no issues playing Monster Hunter Wilds. However, you will need the correct settings to get the best performance. We are targeting a 4K resolution with a mix of High, Medium, and Ultra graphics settings to achieve the highest framerates.
Apply the following settings for the RTX 4090:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: High
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: High
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
These settings should deliver fantastic visuals without degrading performance on a RTX 4090 PC.
