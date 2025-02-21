Monster Hunter Wilds Beta PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4090

Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28, 2025. Capcom made the title available for testing multiple times via its Open Beta tests and also released a benchmarking tool. Players can download this tool to test how the game will run when it finally releases a week later.

Ad

We took the liberty of downloading the Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool, so you don't have to. The Nvidia RTX 4090 is among the most powerful GPUs in the world and can run the game with high visual fidelity and framerates, so long as you apply the right settings.

This article lists all the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on Nvidia RTX 4090.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Ad

Trending

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on an RTX 4090 PC?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a GPU designed to play games at 4K, so it will have no issues playing Monster Hunter Wilds. However, you will need the correct settings to get the best performance. We are targeting a 4K resolution with a mix of High, Medium, and Ultra graphics settings to achieve the highest framerates.

Ad

Apply the following settings for the RTX 4090:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Ad

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : High

: High Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Highest

: Highest Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

Ad

These settings should deliver fantastic visuals without degrading performance on a RTX 4090 PC.

Also read: Has MH Wilds been announced for Xbox Game Pass?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback