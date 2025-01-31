  • home icon
Nvidia RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 benchmarks: Which is the more powerful gaming GPU?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 17:26 GMT
The Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are high-end flagship-grade GPUs (Image via Asus)

The Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are halo-tier GPUs designed to deliver some of the best gaming performance without any compromises. The cards rank among the most powerful in the market, thanks to the beefy hardware powering them. While both GPUs will cost you a fortune, they bring the best in consumer GPU hardware. While the 4090 is a couple of years old, it still ranks among the top when it comes to rendering potential, placed behind only the 5090.

In this article, we will look at the two 90-class video cards in detail and try to answer which is the best option for gamers.

Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are some of the most powerful GPUs in the market

The RTX 5090 is designed for high-end gaming GPU without compromises (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 5090 and 4090 are built for no-compromise 4K gaming. They are the successors to the RTX 3090 introduced in 2020. However, the latest advances in AI upscaling (DLSS) and rasterization make the newer 90-class GPUs way faster. Let's look at their specs before delving into the topic of performance.

Specs comparison

Looking at the specs, the RTX 5090 brings substantial improvements across the board compared to its predecessor. The new GB202 graphics processor packs 32.81% more CUDA cores than the AD102-based 4090, jumping from 16,384 to 21,760 cores. This pattern of ~33% uplift continues for TMUs, Tensor cores, and Ray Tracing cores. In fact, the 5090 solely relies on these spec bumps to deliver better performance.

The memory system also sees major enhancements, with bandwidth increasing by 77.78% to 1792 GB/sec, thanks to a wider 512-bit bus and 32GB of VRAM. This makes the card good for AI enthusiasts and media professionals who have a use for the 4:2:2 encoding supported by the card.

Here's a look at the specs of the two GPUs side-by-side:

SpecificationRTX 5090RTX 4090
Graphics ProcessorGB202AD102
Cores21,760 (+32.81%)16,384
TMUs680 (+32.81%)512
ROPs192 (+9.09%)176
Tensor Cores680 (+32.81%)512
Ray Tracing Cores170 (+32.81%)128
NVIDIA ArchitectureBlackwellAda Lovelace
DLSSDLSS 4DLSS 3
AI TOPS3352 (N/A)1321
TDP (W)575 W (+27.78%)450 W
NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC)3x 9th Gen2x 8th Gen
NVIDIA Decoder (NVDEC)2x 6th Gen1x 5th Gen
Memory Size (GB)32 GB (+33.33%)24 GB
Memory Bus Width (bit)512-bit (+33.33%)384-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec)1792 GB/sec (+77.78%)1008 GB/sec
MSRP ($)$1,999 (+25.02%)$1,599

The extra hardware comes at the cost of a higher power draw, with the 5090's TDP rising to 575W compared to the 4090's 450W. The company has also jacked up the prices this generation by 25%. The Blackwell card is priced at an eye-watering $1,999, compared to the $1,599 RTX 4090.

Performance comparison

The RTX 4090 continues to be a capable GPU for gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The 5090's performance leaves a mixed bag of feelings, especially given how poorly the rasterization has scaled this generation. This is unlike the numbers we have seen in older generations, where a new architecture translated to a considerable bump in raw rendering capabilities.

Here's a look at the performance figures the cards can hit in the latest titles. The numbers are taken from the YouTube channel PC Centric.

Nvidia RTX 4090 (FPS)Nvidia RTX 5090 (FPS)
Fortnite278295
Apex Legends300 (1% low: 95)298 (1% low: 203)
Call of Duty: Warzone171200
Smite 2 (Beta)230262
Counter-Strike 2343446
Ghost of Tsushima145170
Returnal (RT on)145172
Cyberpunk 2077 (Path Tracing on, DLSS 4 frame gen)195403
Hogwarts Legacy214424
Dragon Age The Veilgard (RT on, DLSS frame gen)197414

DLSS 4 is the chief selling point of 50 series cards. Cyberpunk 2077 with path tracing shows a massive leap from 195 FPS on the 4090 to 403 on the Blackwell, while Dragon Age: The Veilgard doubles performance from 197 to 414 FPS.

Interestingly, some esports titles, like Apex Legends, show minimal differences, with the 5090 actually performing slightly lower at 298 FPS compared to the 4090's 300 FPS. However, the former's added hardware improves the 1% low numbers dramatically, enabling a smoother experience.

Overall, the RTX 5090 makes the most sense if you are an AI enthusiast or need a capable GPU for movie rendering, video editing, etc. For gamers, an upgrade to the 5090 won't mean much for now. However, in the long run, the newer card could mean a real difference once ray tracing is mandated in most video games.

Edited by Niladri Roy
