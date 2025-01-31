Nvidia RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 benchmarks: Which is the more powerful gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are halo-tier GPUs designed to deliver some of the best gaming performance without any compromises. The cards rank among the most powerful in the market, thanks to the beefy hardware powering them. While both GPUs will cost you a fortune, they bring the best in consumer GPU hardware. While the 4090 is a couple of years old, it still ranks among the top when it comes to rendering potential, placed behind only the 5090.

In this article, we will look at the two 90-class video cards in detail and try to answer which is the best option for gamers.

Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are some of the most powerful GPUs in the market

The RTX 5090 is designed for high-end gaming GPU without compromises (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 5090 and 4090 are built for no-compromise 4K gaming. They are the successors to the RTX 3090 introduced in 2020. However, the latest advances in AI upscaling (DLSS) and rasterization make the newer 90-class GPUs way faster. Let's look at their specs before delving into the topic of performance.

Specs comparison

Looking at the specs, the RTX 5090 brings substantial improvements across the board compared to its predecessor. The new GB202 graphics processor packs 32.81% more CUDA cores than the AD102-based 4090, jumping from 16,384 to 21,760 cores. This pattern of ~33% uplift continues for TMUs, Tensor cores, and Ray Tracing cores. In fact, the 5090 solely relies on these spec bumps to deliver better performance.

The memory system also sees major enhancements, with bandwidth increasing by 77.78% to 1792 GB/sec, thanks to a wider 512-bit bus and 32GB of VRAM. This makes the card good for AI enthusiasts and media professionals who have a use for the 4:2:2 encoding supported by the card.

Here's a look at the specs of the two GPUs side-by-side:

Specification RTX 5090 RTX 4090 Graphics Processor GB202 AD102 Cores 21,760 (+32.81%) 16,384 TMUs 680 (+32.81%) 512 ROPs 192 (+9.09%) 176 Tensor Cores 680 (+32.81%) 512 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (+32.81%) 128 NVIDIA Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace DLSS DLSS 4 DLSS 3 AI TOPS 3352 (N/A) 1321 TDP (W) 575 W (+27.78%) 450 W NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) 3x 9th Gen 2x 8th Gen NVIDIA Decoder (NVDEC) 2x 6th Gen 1x 5th Gen Memory Size (GB) 32 GB (+33.33%) 24 GB Memory Bus Width (bit) 512-bit (+33.33%) 384-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 1792 GB/sec (+77.78%) 1008 GB/sec MSRP ($) $1,999 (+25.02%) $1,599

The extra hardware comes at the cost of a higher power draw, with the 5090's TDP rising to 575W compared to the 4090's 450W. The company has also jacked up the prices this generation by 25%. The Blackwell card is priced at an eye-watering $1,999, compared to the $1,599 RTX 4090.

Performance comparison

The RTX 4090 continues to be a capable GPU for gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The 5090's performance leaves a mixed bag of feelings, especially given how poorly the rasterization has scaled this generation. This is unlike the numbers we have seen in older generations, where a new architecture translated to a considerable bump in raw rendering capabilities.

Here's a look at the performance figures the cards can hit in the latest titles. The numbers are taken from the YouTube channel PC Centric.

Nvidia RTX 4090 (FPS) Nvidia RTX 5090 (FPS) Fortnite 278 295 Apex Legends 300 (1% low: 95) 298 (1% low: 203) Call of Duty: Warzone 171 200 Smite 2 (Beta) 230 262 Counter-Strike 2 343 446 Ghost of Tsushima 145 170 Returnal (RT on) 145 172 Cyberpunk 2077 (Path Tracing on, DLSS 4 frame gen) 195 403 Hogwarts Legacy 214 424 Dragon Age The Veilgard (RT on, DLSS frame gen) 197 414

DLSS 4 is the chief selling point of 50 series cards. Cyberpunk 2077 with path tracing shows a massive leap from 195 FPS on the 4090 to 403 on the Blackwell, while Dragon Age: The Veilgard doubles performance from 197 to 414 FPS.

Interestingly, some esports titles, like Apex Legends, show minimal differences, with the 5090 actually performing slightly lower at 298 FPS compared to the 4090's 300 FPS. However, the former's added hardware improves the 1% low numbers dramatically, enabling a smoother experience.

Overall, the RTX 5090 makes the most sense if you are an AI enthusiast or need a capable GPU for movie rendering, video editing, etc. For gamers, an upgrade to the 5090 won't mean much for now. However, in the long run, the newer card could mean a real difference once ray tracing is mandated in most video games.

