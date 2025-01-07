All RTX 5090 AIB cards compared: What are the differences?

Announced at CES 2025, the RTX 5090 is set to arrive on January 30, 2025, and is all set to make waves in the GPU market. This DLSS 4 model is twice as fast as its predecessor, the RTX 4090. Thus, users eyeing the right 5090 model from various manufacturers can be daunting, especially for first-time PC builders.

While personal preference plays a significant role, there are a few key factors to consider when choosing the best-performing GPU for your build. Let’s dive into the custom RTX 5090 models that AIB partners have in store.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The list is in progress, prices and more information will be added in the future.

How to pick the ideal RTX 5090 AIB card for a PC build

The RTX 50 series launch sees several manufacturers offering their custom designs. From ASUS to Gigabyte, the options range from air-cooled solutions to liquid-cooled variants, with each card featuring varying levels of performance and thermal efficiency.

Choosing the right GPU depends on various factors like cooling systems, RGB lighting, and overall build quality. The price tag also plays a major role but we will not talk much about that until the cards are available for sale.

1) The NVIDIA Founder's Edition ($1,999)

Known for its clean design and reliable thermal performance, the NVIDIA Founder's Edition offers a no-frills solution for users who prefer a streamlined option. Surprisingly, the RTX 5090 Founders Edition will be a two-slot GPU, capable of fitting inside small form factor PCs — a big departure from the bulkier RTX 4090.

Priced at $1999, it offers the baseline for those who want to experience the RTX 5090 without paying a premium for additional features.

2) ASUS

ASUS RTX 50 Series GPUs (Image via ASUS)

ASUS has been a leader in the graphics card market, and its lineup for the RTX 5090 includes three distinct models. The ROG Astral RTX 5090 has air-cooled and liquid-cooled versions. The air-cooled version has a quad-fan setup, featuring three fans in the front and one in the rear. Meanwhile, the liquid-cooled model uses a 360mm radiator for extreme heat management.

The TUF Gaming RTX 5090 is the budget variant and offers a reliable triple-fan configuration designed for consistent cooling and long-term durability.

Note: Prices will be updated once the GPUs are publicly available.

3) Gigabyte

AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce (Image via Gigabyte)

Gigabyte’s RTX 5090 range balances aesthetics and performance. The Xtreme Waterforce and Waterblock models are tailored for liquid-cooling setups, while the Master ICE offers a premium air-cooled design with triple-fan, quad-slot architecture.

The Gaming OC and Windforce OC models stick to tradition with strong performance and streamlined builds, ensuring compatibility with most setups. The prices of the various models are as follows:

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Windforce OC - $1,999.99 Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC - $2,349.99 Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Aorus Master - $2,499.99 Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 MASTER ICE - $2,499.99 Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 AORUS XTREME - $2,549.99 Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 XTREME WATERFORCE - $2,599.99

4) MSI

GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM SOC (Image via MSI)

MSI continues its tradition of versatility with a range of RTX 5090 cards. The SUPRIM series features both air-cooled and liquid-cooled variants. The air-cooled model uses a triple-fan, quad-slot configuration, while the liquid-cooled option comes with a dual-slot design and a robust 360mm radiator.

The Gaming Trio and Vanguard models include triple-fan, 3.5-slot solutions, while the Ventus provides a 3-slot option for those preferring a sleeker build.

Note: Prices will be updated once the GPUs are publicly available.

5) ZOTAC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce AMP Extreme model (Image via Zotac)

ZOTAC’s AMP Extreme Infinity stands out with its large RGB diffuser and triple-slot layout. The SOLID series is available in standard and OC variants. The prices are yet to be known, as the GPUs are still not there on the shelves.

These designs cater to gamers and professionals seeking both thermal performance and visual appeal, making them a strong choice for RTX 5090 builds.

The prices of the various Zotac models are as follows:

Zotac NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity (Boost Clock: 2467 MHz) - $2,499.99 ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC (Boost Clock: 2422 MHz) - $2,249.99 Zotac NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID Overclocked (Boost Clock: 2422 MHz) - $2,249.99

6) PNY

PNY RTX model (Image via PNY)

PNY offers two models, each with a triple-slot, triple-fan design. The standard model focuses on practicality and efficiency, while the ARGB version adds customizable lighting effects for users who appreciate a touch of flair.

PNY is known for putting a reasonable price tag on its cards, which are often closer to the price of the Founder's Edition. So, it might be a practical choice for many budget-conscious enthusiasts.

Note: Prices will be updated once the GPUs are publicly available.

7) GALAX

GALAX GeForce RTX™ 5090 1-Click OC (Image via Galax)

GALAX is known for pushing the boundaries of performance, and its 1-Click OC variant lives up to the brand’s reputation. The card has a triple-slot design and features an all-black color scheme with customizable ARGB fans.

These fans can be turned off for users who prefer a minimalist, stealthy look without compromising cooling efficiency or aesthetics.

Note: Prices will be updated once the GPUs are publicly available.

8) Palit

The Taiwanese company Palit’s GameRock model brings a striking design with its bold, quad-slot, triple-fan configuration. The front features an eye-catching RGB diffuser that adds a pop of color, while the large exhaust vent at the rear offers optimal airflow for superior cooling.

This card is perfect for users who want top-tier performance paired with a standout, vibrant aesthetic.

Note: Prices will be updated once the GPUs are publicly available.

9) Gainward

Gainward RTX Phantom GS model (Image via Gainward)

Gainward’s Phantom GS model embraces a minimalist, all-black design that exudes sophistication. Both feature a triple-fan system within a dense 3.2-slot layout, offering exceptional cooling performance while maintaining a sleek, professional appearance that complements any build.

The RTX 5090 Phantom combines refined elegance with powerful performance, making it a standout choice for both style and capability.

Note: Prices will be updated once the GPUs are publicly available.

Specs

Feature Details Graphics Architecture Blackwell DLSS Version DLSS 4 AI Processing Power 3352 TOPS Tensor Core Generation 5th Gen Ray Tracing Core Version 4th Gen Video Encoder (NVENC) Triple 9th Gen Video Decoder (NVDEC) Dual 6th Gen VRAM Capacity 32 GB GDDR7 Memory Speed 1792 GB/s

