Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3090

Monster Hunter Wilds has been in beta for a while, which allowed us to test the game and learn how to optimize it. The last beta ended on February 16, 2025, but don't fret if you missed it. Capcom has released the Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool to ensure users can test how well the game runs on their PC before it releases globally on February 28, 2025.
Download the benchmarking tool and find how Monster Hunter Wilds runs on your system before you purchase it. We have found that the game runs quite well and achieves 60 FPS on Nvidia RTX 3090 PCs with the right settings.
In this article, you will find all the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds beta on a PC with RTX 3090.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 3090 PC?
The Nvidia RTX 3090 is a great GPU for 4K gaming. Even though this graphics card is a bit dated as of this writing, it still performs quite well and can deliver high framerates in Monster Hunter Wilds for a smooth gameplay experience. However, the game enabled Frame Generation by default, which can increase the latency and may ruin the experience.
Therefore, we prepared a list of all the settings you must apply to achieve 60 FPS at 4K without degrading the visual fidelity. Here they are:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: Low
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
The above settings will help the Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU achieve a stable 60 FPS in Monster Hunter Wilds. The title still looks good with these settings and won't disappoint you. Please ensure you apply the settings correctly, or it could mess up the performance.
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.