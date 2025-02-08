Monster Hunter Wilds: How to play with friends

Taking down massive beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds is an adrenaline rush, but some fights — especially against heavy-hitters like Arkveld — are straight-up brutal alone. The good news? You can play with friends, making those intense battles way more manageable.

The game offers two main ways to connect with your friends: a straightforward platform-based invite system and the Hunter ID system for cross-platform play. If you're eager to jump into multiplayer but not sure how to, this guide will walk you through every step to play with friends.

Note: This guide is based on the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta 2, so some features are restricted and may change when the full game releases.

How to set up multiplayer and play with friends in Monster Hunter Wilds

Before you begin inviting your crew, let's cover the two methods available to get co-op going in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Inviting friends directly on the same platform Adding friends using Hunter ID (cross-platform option)

Let's break down both approaches so you can pick the best one for your group.

Method 1: Invite friends on the same platform

In-game menu for playing with friends in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

If you want to play with friends and on the same console or PC, this is the fastest way to jump into a hunt together. Here's how to do it:

Launch Monster Hunter Wilds.

Press Esc (PC) or open the menu on your console.

Navigate to the Communications tab.

Select "Invite a Friend."

A prompt will appear, asking you to set up a Linked Party — this is your multiplayer session.

Your friends list will show who’s online and playing Monster Hunter Wilds.

Click on a friend’s name to send them an invite.

Repeat for any additional friends you want to add.

Once they accept, you’re officially ready to team up! This is the easiest method, but if you’re playing across different platforms, you must use Hunter ID instead.

Method 2: Add friends using Hunter ID (Cross-platform play)

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

If you want to play with friends on different platforms, don't worry — MH Wilds features a cross-play system using Hunter ID. Here's how you can invite your friends:

Get your friend's Hunter ID.

Open the menu (Press Esc on PC).

Navigate to Communication > Player List.

Select Hunter ID Search.

Enter your friend's ID and hit "Send friend request."

Once they accept, go to Hunter Friends in the Player List.

Click their name and click "Invite to Linked Party."

That's it! Once they accept, you can hunt together, no matter what platform they're on.

How to accept and join a friend's game

If someone invites you to a game, here's how to accept and join their session:

When you receive an invite, you will get an in-game notification.

You need to press M or open the notifications menu and accept the invite.

If you received a Hunter ID request, go to Communications > Player List.

Accept the friend request then join their Linked Party.

After accepting, you will automatically join their game session, and the hunt begins!

