The Monster Hunter Wilds beta is here, giving players a taste of its open-world hunting experience, and there’s a lot to take in. Whether you’re a seasoned hunter or someone stepping into this wild ecosystem for the first time, the beta offers plenty of opportunities to sharpen your skills before launch on February 28, 2025. But with all the new environmental dynamics, diving in blindly might leave you overwhelmed.

To help you make the most of your hunts, here are 5 tips to keep in mind while diving into Monster Hunter Wilds Beta.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Listing 5 essential tips to keep in mind while diving into Monster Hunter Wilds Beta

1) Learn the monster's pattern and practice dodging

Battle against the titans in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

If you think button-mashing will carry you through Wilds, expect to spend a lot of time getting carted. Understanding how each monster moves is key to survival, and different weapons offer different ways to defend yourself. Weapons like Lance, and Sword & Shield let you guard against attacks, while weapons like Dual Blades, and Bow rely on movement to avoid taking damage.

Trending

Dodging is non-negotiable across all weapons, and if the beta feels less than perfect on dodging, it's likely because of missing armor skills and decorations that will fill out the experience in the final game. Skills like the Evade Window and Evade Extender will make dodging smoother in the final release.

The most important thing is to watch the monster’s attacks and recognize their tells, especially the large AoE moves that can one-shot unprepared hunters.

Check out — Monster Hunter Wilds: Should you pick KBM or controller?

2) Be aware of your environment

Monster Hunter Wilds Beta has a character creation system as well (Image via Capcom)

The world of Monster Hunter Wilds is more interactive than ever, and making good use of the environment changes the tide of a difficult hunt. Endemic Life plays a major part in the combat sequences, as is seen in previous games. While a well-placed Paratoad can leave a monster paralyzed for an easy opening, mistiming can make sure the player is caught in the effect instead.

Traps such as falling rocks and vines can be released using the Clutch Claw and immobilize their prey at exactly the right time. Some of the monsters also create their very own hazards — for instance, Balahara creates whirlpools of sand that suck things in.

Having the ability to use these things strategically will key in on bigger fights.

3) Try out weapons and determine which two you really should use

Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds Beta test (Image via Capcom)

There’s no such thing as the best weapon — only the one that fits a hunter’s playstyle. The beta’s Training Camp in Monster Hunter Wilds Beta offers a chance to test all 14 weapon types, which is worth doing before committing to a loadout. Melee-focused hunters might find the Great Sword, Long Sword, or Dual Blades to their liking, while those who prefer attacking from a distance should consider the Bow or Heavy Bowgun.

Trying out multiple weapons doesn't increase efficiency. You basically have to figure out which one you love. Even long-time weapon mains should consider experimenting with different playstyles. A heavy weapon user might benefit from switching to something faster like Insect Glaive or Dual Blades in certain situations.

All the 14 weapons are listed below:

Long Sword

Sword & Shield

Hammer

Great Sword

Bow

Insect Glaive

Dual Blades

Hunting Horn

Light Bowgun

Lance

Heavy Bowgun

Switch Axe

Gunlance

Charge Blade

4) Don't give up

A still from the Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Every hunter will fail some hunts, and that's just part of the experience. The second open beta introduces two major monsters: Arkveld, the game’s flagship monster, and the returning Gypceros. Neither of them will go easy on players, especially Arkveld, designed as a high-difficulty encounter.

After completing the Doshaguma Hunt, talking to Alma at the Base Camp will unlock optional quests for Arkveld and Gypceros. Once the Arkveld optional quest is completed, the monster will start appearing in the wild.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Beta also includes a solo practice area where you can try out weapons. If a player faints, they will automatically revive, making it the perfect place to learn the basics before tackling more difficult hunts. Even with these safety nets, failing is inevitable. Rather than button-mashing in frustration, learning from each attempt will be far more rewarding.

5) Get acquainted with the UI and basics of MH during beta before Wilds launch

Glimpse from the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta test (Image via Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Beta isn’t just about testing the game — it’s also a chance to get comfortable with the mechanics before the full release. Learning how menus, crafting, and gear upgrades work now will save time later. The new Seikret Mount plays a major role in Wilds, and getting used to its movement, tracking abilities, and weapon-swapping mechanics early on will make things much smoother at launch.

Understanding how monster tracking and gathering works is just as important. Resource management is still key in Wilds, and knowing where to find useful materials can be a huge advantage in long fights. Using the beta to get comfortable with these facets will allow players to focus on perfecting their hunts when the full game arrives on February 28, 2025.

Check out: 5 things to know before playing Monster Hunter Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.