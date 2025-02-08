How to use Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the many new features that will help you out in your journey. The franchise's latest entry brings numerous improvements over its predecessor, whether by upgrading existing mechanics or introducing new ones. The Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds is one such new feature that is bound to make your hunts easier

The Focus Mode allows you to see the weak spots or injuries on a monster, helping you deal massive damage to it with ease. This article will cover everything you need to learn about this new mechanic so that you can exploit it to take down big monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Use Focus Mode

Focus mode highlights any exposed wounds on the monster (Image via Capcom)

You can enter the Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds by pressing and holding the respective button (Mouse Button 5 on PC, L2 on the DualSense controller, and LT on the Xbox Controller). After that, press your attack (while in Focus Mode) to perform a Focus Strike.

The Focus Mode not only highlights the wounds on a monster but also allows you to change the direction of your attack. Using the Focus Strike allows you to chain a devastating attack on a monster's wound, dealing more damage compared to your regular strikes.

What is Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds?

A monster's weak spots are highlighted in Focus Mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Focus Mode is a new feature that allows you to see an enemy's wound and then perform a special attack called Focus Strike, dealing more damage. Once you activate this mode in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will be able to spot a crosshair. Then, aim at a monster's weak spot before launching an attack. This will deal devastating damage before getting reset.

Using Focus Strike and tenderizing wounds is the key to winning your hunts. Executing it perfectly will allow you to perform special animations, unique to each of the weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. Using your Focus Mode and Focus Strikes is a great way to destroy the same part of the monster repeatedly in order to gain materials to craft gear.

Focus Strike for all weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Below you can find a list of all the weapons and a description of what the focus strike attack for them will look like.

Weapon What Focus Strike Does Greatsword A attack on the weak point that can knock back the monster Longsword A ‘V’ patterned attack on the monster Sword and Shield Attacks the enemy wound and then perform a shield upper-cut followed by a shield slam. Dual Blades Latch on to where you are targeting and deal two strikes. This will be followed by a Demon Flight full body attack. Hammer A spinning attack that will hit the enemy 3 times followed by an uppercut that will knock it back Hunting Horn A spinning attack that will hit the enemy 3 times followed by an uppercut that will knock it back Lance Bashes the enemy with the shield, followed by a ram. This will be followed by another attack from the ram Gunlance A spinning lance attack followed by an explosive shot from the gun Switch Axe Consecutive five swings followed by a sword attack Charge Blade Three sword lunges that ends in axe-mode where the blade spins to deal massive damage. Insect Glaive Single poke damage from the glaive followed by a shot from the insect Light Bowgun Charge shot on the enemy injury Heavy Bowgun Charge shot on the enemy injury Bow Shoots an arrow in the air that rains down as a flurry of arrows. The next attack becomes a set of arrows

That is everything you need to know about Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.

