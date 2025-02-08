How to use Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the many new features that will help you out in your journey. The franchise's latest entry brings numerous improvements over its predecessor, whether by upgrading existing mechanics or introducing new ones. The Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds is one such new feature that is bound to make your hunts easier
The Focus Mode allows you to see the weak spots or injuries on a monster, helping you deal massive damage to it with ease. This article will cover everything you need to learn about this new mechanic so that you can exploit it to take down big monsters.
Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Use Focus Mode
You can enter the Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds by pressing and holding the respective button (Mouse Button 5 on PC, L2 on the DualSense controller, and LT on the Xbox Controller). After that, press your attack (while in Focus Mode) to perform a Focus Strike.
The Focus Mode not only highlights the wounds on a monster but also allows you to change the direction of your attack. Using the Focus Strike allows you to chain a devastating attack on a monster's wound, dealing more damage compared to your regular strikes.
What is Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds?
Focus Mode is a new feature that allows you to see an enemy's wound and then perform a special attack called Focus Strike, dealing more damage. Once you activate this mode in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will be able to spot a crosshair. Then, aim at a monster's weak spot before launching an attack. This will deal devastating damage before getting reset.
Using Focus Strike and tenderizing wounds is the key to winning your hunts. Executing it perfectly will allow you to perform special animations, unique to each of the weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. Using your Focus Mode and Focus Strikes is a great way to destroy the same part of the monster repeatedly in order to gain materials to craft gear.
Focus Strike for all weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds
Below you can find a list of all the weapons and a description of what the focus strike attack for them will look like.
That is everything you need to know about Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
