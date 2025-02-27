All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 27, 2025 12:58 GMT
Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)
Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds presents a captivating narrative and boasts a wide array of monsters. Each chapter seamlessly integrates these creatures, establishing a great balance between the storyline and combat elements. The chapters are divided into Low and High Ranks, with particular monsters encountered throughout the story.

Ad

This article highlights the monsters encountered throughout the storyline of Monster Hunter Wilds, in chronological order.

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds review: A True Charged Slash that didn't miss

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

All Monster Hunter Wilds storyline monsters in chronological order

You will face 32 distinct monsters in MH Wilds, some of which will appear multiple times. These creatures are distributed throughout both Low Rank and High Rank stages.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Low Rank storyline monsters in chronological order

Lala Barina is one of the many LR storyline monsters in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)
Lala Barina is one of the many LR storyline monsters in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

You face 22 unique monsters in Low Rank:

Ad
  • Chatacabra
  • Quematrice
  • Lala Barina
  • Congalala
  • Balahara
  • Alpha Doshaguma
  • Uth Duna (repel only, not kill)
  • Rompopolo
  • Rey Dau
  • Nerscylla
  • Hirabami
  • Ajarakan
  • Nu Udra (The Black Flame)
  • Guardian Doshaguma
  • Guardian Rathalos
  • Arkveld (Repel only, not kill)
  • Jin Dahaad (Reply only, not kill)
  • Guardian Ebony Odogaron
  • Xu Wu
  • Guardian Arkveld
  • Zoh Shia
  • Yian Kut-ku

Also read: All cooking items and their effects in MH Wilds

High Rank storyline monsters in chronological order

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you face 10 monsters within the High Rank stages, some of which reappear from the Low Rank levels. The encounters with these monsters are listed chronologically:

Ad
  • Frenzied Nerscylla
  • Tempered Lala Barina
  • Guardian Fulgur Anjanath (with Tempered Lala Barina)
  • Jin Dahaad
  • Rey Dau
  • Uth Duna
  • Nu Udra
  • Gore Magala
  • Frenzied Blangonga (with Gore Magala)
  • Arkveld

While the Monster Hunter franchise may not be primarily recognized for its narrative components, Wilds has made considerable advancements. The game presents an engaging storyline that progressively reveals remarkable monsters. With captivating characters, a compelling plot, and effective gameplay mechanics, there is more on the plate than just battling monsters.

Ad

Check out more MH Wilds news updates below:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी