All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

Monster Hunter Wilds presents a captivating narrative and boasts a wide array of monsters. Each chapter seamlessly integrates these creatures, establishing a great balance between the storyline and combat elements. The chapters are divided into Low and High Ranks, with particular monsters encountered throughout the story.
This article highlights the monsters encountered throughout the storyline of Monster Hunter Wilds, in chronological order.
All Monster Hunter Wilds storyline monsters in chronological order
You will face 32 distinct monsters in MH Wilds, some of which will appear multiple times. These creatures are distributed throughout both Low Rank and High Rank stages.
Low Rank storyline monsters in chronological order
You face 22 unique monsters in Low Rank:
- Chatacabra
- Quematrice
- Lala Barina
- Congalala
- Balahara
- Alpha Doshaguma
- Uth Duna (repel only, not kill)
- Rompopolo
- Rey Dau
- Nerscylla
- Hirabami
- Ajarakan
- Nu Udra (The Black Flame)
- Guardian Doshaguma
- Guardian Rathalos
- Arkveld (Repel only, not kill)
- Jin Dahaad (Reply only, not kill)
- Guardian Ebony Odogaron
- Xu Wu
- Guardian Arkveld
- Zoh Shia
- Yian Kut-ku
High Rank storyline monsters in chronological order
In Monster Hunter Wilds, you face 10 monsters within the High Rank stages, some of which reappear from the Low Rank levels. The encounters with these monsters are listed chronologically:
- Frenzied Nerscylla
- Tempered Lala Barina
- Guardian Fulgur Anjanath (with Tempered Lala Barina)
- Jin Dahaad
- Rey Dau
- Uth Duna
- Nu Udra
- Gore Magala
- Frenzied Blangonga (with Gore Magala)
- Arkveld
While the Monster Hunter franchise may not be primarily recognized for its narrative components, Wilds has made considerable advancements. The game presents an engaging storyline that progressively reveals remarkable monsters. With captivating characters, a compelling plot, and effective gameplay mechanics, there is more on the plate than just battling monsters.
