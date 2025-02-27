All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

Monster Hunter Wilds presents a captivating narrative and boasts a wide array of monsters. Each chapter seamlessly integrates these creatures, establishing a great balance between the storyline and combat elements. The chapters are divided into Low and High Ranks, with particular monsters encountered throughout the story.

This article highlights the monsters encountered throughout the storyline of Monster Hunter Wilds, in chronological order.

All Monster Hunter Wilds storyline monsters in chronological order

You will face 32 distinct monsters in MH Wilds, some of which will appear multiple times. These creatures are distributed throughout both Low Rank and High Rank stages.

Low Rank storyline monsters in chronological order

Lala Barina is one of the many LR storyline monsters in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

You face 22 unique monsters in Low Rank:

Chatacabra

Quematrice

Lala Barina

Congalala

Balahara

Alpha Doshaguma

Uth Duna (repel only, not kill)

Rompopolo

Rey Dau

Nerscylla

Hirabami

Ajarakan

Nu Udra (The Black Flame)

Guardian Doshaguma

Guardian Rathalos

Arkveld (Repel only, not kill)

Jin Dahaad (Reply only, not kill)

Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Xu Wu

Guardian Arkveld

Zoh Shia

Yian Kut-ku

High Rank storyline monsters in chronological order

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you face 10 monsters within the High Rank stages, some of which reappear from the Low Rank levels. The encounters with these monsters are listed chronologically:

Frenzied Nerscylla

Tempered Lala Barina

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath (with Tempered Lala Barina)

Jin Dahaad

Rey Dau

Uth Duna

Nu Udra

Gore Magala

Frenzied Blangonga (with Gore Magala)

Arkveld

While the Monster Hunter franchise may not be primarily recognized for its narrative components, Wilds has made considerable advancements. The game presents an engaging storyline that progressively reveals remarkable monsters. With captivating characters, a compelling plot, and effective gameplay mechanics, there is more on the plate than just battling monsters.

