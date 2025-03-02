How to beat Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds is finally out, and in it, you will come face-to-face with a massive beast called Nerscylla. This monster can be difficult to defeat if you don't come prepared for the battle. It falls under the Temnocerans class and resides in the Iceshard Cliffs. It tends to act like a spider, with the ability to weave webs used to corner its enemies.

Considering its massive scale and design, defeating this beast can be difficult. On that note, this guide explains how to beat Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nerscylla location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Attack the mantle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There are three locations in the game where you can find Nerscylla: the Wyveria, the Basin, and the Cliffs. Your first encounter with this monster will be during the Iceshard Cliffs main story mission, after which it will be marked on the map. Nerscylla prefers to stay below the ground in the Iceshard Cliffs, where it uses its massive webs to cover the areas.

Nerscylla weakness

Nerscylla is weak to Thunder and Fire, with the latter being quite useful when you break its mantle. However, this monster can also take damage on other parts of its body. Targeting the mantle, belly, head, or stinger based on the list of effects above will help you defeat Nerscylla quickly.

How to beat Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips & tricks

Bring along your essentials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Defeating Nerscylla is fairly challenging, as it uses different attacks to deplete your health during battle. Below is everything you should know about this fight:

Nerscylla Hunt strategy and items to carry

This monster will attack you with Webbed, Poison, and Sleep, so make sure you bring along:

Energy Drinks

Cleansers

Antidotes

You also need to inflict a high level of damage to Nerscylla. For that, bring the following:

Torch Pods

Thunder Pods

Blast Pods

Shock Traps

Pitfall Traps

Barrel Bombs

Hunt strategy

At the beginning of the fight, Nerscylla will shoot webs at you. These can be easily avoided. However, make sure you don't step on them, or you will become a victim of its follow-up attacks. Nerscylla will often summon hatchlings that will try to distract you during the fight. Use explosives to eliminate them as early as possible.

Their health is quite low, but taking them on can be challenging when they all come at you in one go. Nerscylla can also use aerial attacks after it returns to its lair. Avoid using your own set of aerial attacks, as your strikes have a higher chance of getting interrupted and inflicting poison. Your main focus should be on its belly, which can be damaged easily from underneath its body.

Tips and tricks to beat Nerscylla

Flinch Nerscylla on Webbing.

Flinch Nerscylla While It Swings.

Dodge toward Nerscylla to avoid grab attacks.

Dodge away to avoid body smash.

Run away when it charges up its pincer.

Nerscylla drops in Monster Hunter Wilds

Drops from Nerscylla (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Low Rank drops

Nerscylla Claw

Rubbery Hide

Nerscylla Shell

Nerscylla Spike

Nerscylla Chelicera

Sleep Sac

Nerscylla Certificate

High Rank drops

Nerscylla Claw+

Nerscylla Carapace

Rubbery Hide+

Nerscylla Shear

Coma Sac

Nerscylla Certificate S

Nerscylla Spike+

This concludes our guide on how to defeat Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds.

