How to beat Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the more aggressive Fanged Beasts, blending the brute strength of a gorilla with the defensive adaptations of an armadillo and the speed of a bird. It’s a relentless opponent that doesn’t just rely on brute force but also wields fire to make your hunt even more intense.

Ad

This guide explains where to find Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds and the best strategies to take the monster down.

Ajarakan location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds is initially seen in the Basin Biome during the Long-Forgotten Flame main story quest in Chapter 2. Later, after advancing beyond Chapter 3, it will also appear in Wyveria. If you're trekking inside an erupting volcano, you're probably in the right location.

Ad

Trending

The creature tends to walk on ledges, employing them in an attempt to climb or jump out of reach from hunters, thus making the terrain as daunting as the combat itself.

Ajarakan’s weaknesses

Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds receives more damage from Water and Ice elemental attacks, with Water being the stronger of the two. Although its fire affinity makes it extremely resistant to Fire damage, it is notably weak against some status ailments, such as Blast, Exhaust, Poison, Paralysis, Stun, and Sleep.

Ad

Take advantage of these conditions to manage the fight and open up useful opportunities.

Ajarakan’s weak points

To defeat Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds, target its head, tail, and arms. The tail is detachable, and taking it out early lessens the monster's sweeping tail attacks. It is particularly vulnerable to Slashing and Bludgeoning damage, so weapons such as Longswords, Dual Blades, and Hammers are good options.

Read more: How to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Ad

How to beat Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best weapons for Ajarakan

Ad

For fast, high-damage output, Dual Swords allow hunters to weave in and out of its attacks while dealing consistent Slashing damage. If you prefer a balance between speed and reach, a Longsword is a solid alternative. Those who favor staggering monsters should bring a Hammer to maximize Bludgeoning damage against its arms and head.

Items to carry

Pitfall Trap

Shock Trap

Flash Pod

Nutberry

Hunt strategy

Ajarakan's hulking melee and flamer attacks give it unpredictable power at close range. Its ground slam sends rubble flying, so dodge sideways rather than backward to avoid the impact and debris. If attacking from a range, now is the best time to target its forearms.

Ad

The dragging fist swipe has Ajarakan dragging a fist across the ground before flicking it up. Since it struggles to change direction mid-charge, dodge as soon as it starts moving to avoid damage. Its tail strikes are slams and wideswipes, both of which can send you flying. Thus, cut off its tail early.

Ajarakan in fire rage mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

At a distance, Ajarakan throws boulders at surprisingly fast speeds. Be on the move and avoid standing in a straight line. Since it stays stationary while throwing, use this opening to land solid hits.

Ad

When it catches fire during combat, Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds becomes even more lethal. Its area of effect for fire breath is enormous, so avoid its range. Watermoss from your Slinger can cool it down.

In fire rage mode, its ground slam causes bursts of fire and lava, so close-range combat is very dangerous. Melee hunters require accurate dodging, but Bow users and other ranged attackers can deal constant damage from a safer distance.

Ad

Read more: Monster Hunter Wilds: 9 best community-created hunters

Tips and tricks to beat Ajarakan

Keep flanking Ajarakan to avoid its straight-line attacks, which are its most frequent offensive moves.

Always watch for visual and audio cues — its attack animations are distinct, making them easier to react to.

Be patient. Rushing in recklessly will get you caught in one of its devastating AoE or fire attacks.

Use Water-based attacks to deal extra damage and potentially weaken its fire-infused state faster.

Traps and status effects are excellent for controlling the fight and reducing its aggression.

Ad

Ajarakan drops

There are several rewards on offer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Low Rank drops

Ad

Scale

Ridge

Shell

Tail

Jewel

Certificate

Marrow

High Rank drops

Scale+

Ridge+

Carapace

Tail

Jewel+

Certificate S

Marrow

Medulla

This concludes our guide to defeating Ajarakan Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out: How to beat Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.