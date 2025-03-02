Monster Hunter Wilds: 9 best community-created hunters

Following the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, fans have been busy churning out some wild and creative protagonist designs thanks to its in-depth character creator. Some of the absolute best highlights include recreations of key characters from other video game franchises, from iconic names like God of War and Final Fantasy to lesser-known offerings.

We've listed 10 solid community-crafted picks found across the internet that players starting a new game may want to check out, especially if they are fans of these franchises.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

9 best community character creations in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Kratos (God of War)

Kratos from the God of War games (Image via Capcom)

Code: 966EP8PU3P47

Become the God of War with this intriguing recreation of the beloved PlayStation character. Arm him with a bladed weapon such as the swift Dual Blades to recreate the old-school, fast-paced action that the past series entries are known for.

2) Geralt (The Witcher)

Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series (Image via Capcom)

Code: PN5AL8K78EY5

The Butcher of Blaviken arrives in the Forbidden Lands, as fans have managed to craft the beloved Witcher in the game. With the Long Sword in hand, players will be ready to take on any monster threat that comes their way.

3) Ciri (The Witcher)

Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via Capcom)

Code: QW4JY47L9A36

Another Witcher character on this list is none other than Ciri, Geralt's adoptive daughter. The Daughter of Destiny can also walk in Geralt's shoes with a blade weapon to mow down threats, as she likely would in the upcoming Witcher 4 game.

4) Kazuma Kiryu (Like A Dragon)

Kiryu from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Image via Capcom)

Code: EK7YL4ET3NU3

Get ready for a beatdown with the friendly ex-Yakuza Kazuma Kiryu. This design is based on Kiryu's latest look from the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth game released last year.

5) Senua (Hellblade)

Senua from the Hellblade games (Image via Capcom)

Code: 445LJ5M75K77

Lesser-known franchises like Hellblade have not been overlooked by fans, as Senua, from Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Senua's Saga (the sequel), also makes it in. She sees her signature markings and hairstyle accounted for as well.

6) Wolf (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice)

The Wolf from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image via Capcom)

Code: NA3NB68D5RM4

Take on the challenging bosses of Monster Hunter Wilds as the titular Shinobi from Game of the Year 2019. Fans of developer FromSoftware's stealth-action classic will no doubt enjoy the attention to detail put into Sekiro's face and hairstyle with this fan creation.

7) Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII)

Tifa from Final Fantasy 7 (Image via Capcom)

Code: WD3AB78F4DX6

One of the most memorable party members from the classic PS1 game, Tifa's likeness is one of the best female character creations on this list. While donning her signature (dark) long-haired look, fans may want to pair her with a hammer since Monster Hunter Wilds lacks a fist-weapon category.

8) Vergil (Devil May Cry)

Vergil, DMC5 rendition (Image via Capcom)

Code: WN48H8BU5BM3

The beloved brother of Capcom's Devil May Cry protagonist (Dante) makes his cosmetic debut in Monster Hunter Wilds with this community creation. The design is based on Vergil's appearance from Devil May Cry V (2019).

9) Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)

Lightning from FF13 (Image via Capcom)

Code: JG85S3L67FN3

While Square Enix's 2009 JRPG may not be popular, it is still memorable enough for players to have recreated the protagonist Lightning in her pink-haired glory. That said, her hair could be a lot spikier than this, but the rest of it looks great.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.