How to catch Whoppers in Monster Hunter Wilds

In addition to fighting powerful beasts in Monster Hunter Wilds, players can also discover minor fauna, including Whoppers. These are a category of big fish found in the water bodies in the title, giving completionists a reason to comb through every corner of the map. Capcom's latest monster-slayer entry also features a quest related to these fishes, which introduces players to them.

Outside of that context, these creatures can still be tricky to find. To make things easier for players, this guide will explain everything to know about Whoppers in Capcom's most ambitious Monster Hunter game yet.

How to catch a Whooper in Monster Hunter Wilds

Head to the Scarlet Forest for some Whoppers (Image via Capcom)

The easiest way to net a Whopper would be by following the "Catch of a Lifetime!" side mission given by the NPC Kanya in the Scarlet Forest base camp. This will see players travel to Area 17 of the same Scarlet Forest location. Before players can begin their hunt, they must obtain an important item required for fishing: bait.

There are a variety of fish baits in Monster Hunter Wilds, and to catch Whoppers players will need to use a Tuff Joint bait or the Duster Rig bait, which thankfully will be given by Kanya. Once in possession, players can fish in the area 17 water bodies for large fishes, such as swordfish. Do note that since these fauna are larger than standard fish, they are also tougher to catch.

The fishing mini-game in Monster Hunter Wilds sees players first aim and then cast the reel in the water, preferably towards areas where fish can be visibly seen gathering. Once the bait works and the Whopper has been hooked in, the big fish must be tired out by first tilting in the direction that the fish is moving and then slowly reeling it in after it stops struggling.

Once players have had their fill of Whopper-catching, they can head back and talk to Kanya to finish the quest. This will net them Gunpowderfish Scale (x5) and Honey (x5) as rewards. Whoppers can be cooked, and they even grant creature materials such as fish scales for use in crafting.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

